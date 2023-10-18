Chris Packham presenting new wildlife show near Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Packham presenting new wildlife show near Loch Ness

The new '8 out of 10 Bats' nature series will air live on YouTube for four nights.

By Ellie Milne
Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin
Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin will host a new show live from the Dundreggan Rewilding Centre. Image: Jo Charlesworth.

Chris Packham is preparing to present a new wildlife show live from the Highlands.

The naturalist and broadcaster will be joined by Megan McCubbin for a week of autumn shows aired from the Dundreggan Rewilding Centre near Loch Ness.

The centre, run by Trees for Life, showcases how large-scale nature recovery can create jobs and benefit communities while tackling the climate crisis.

A team of talented young conservationists will join the presenters on the hour-long show “8 Out of 10 Bats” which will stream on YouTube at 7.30pm between October 23 and 26.

It will feature live segments, topical films and live wildlife cameras near Loch Ness and across the UK.

Exterior of Dundreggan Rewilding Centre
The Dundreggan Rewilding Centre in Glenmoriston. Image: Paul Campbell Photography.

New show at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre

Presenter Chris said: “At a time when we are being constantly bombarded with so much negative news about our precious wildlife, we want to share our passion for what we love most – all that unparalleled wonder for our natural world, which grips young and old alike.

“8 Out Of 10 Bats is about being excited by a love of life – everything which slimes, slithers or stings. But it’s also about making sure young people have a voice and an opportunity to showcase their extraordinary abilities.”

Megan added: “I am so excited to be launching 8 Out Of 10 Bats, a truly feel-good wildlife show.

“We are coming live from two spectacular locations over the course of two weeks, and getting our wildlife nerdiness on. We’re hoping to bring some joy and escapism to these darker evenings and celebrate the species on our doorstep and beyond.”

Opportunity to meet the team

Trees for Life team
The Trees for Life team at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre. Image: Trees for Life.

An event will be held at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre in Glenmoriston to give the public a chance meet the “8 Out of 10 Bats” team ahead of the show.

Chris and Megan will host a talk on how we can share nature before it is too late during the event at 1.30pm on Saturday, October 21.

Laurelin Cummins-Fraser, director of Dundreggan Rewilding Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting Chris and Megan at the rewilding centre.

“With calls growing for Scotland to become a Rewilding Nation and restore nature in a big way, the show will be a brilliant way for people to be able to enjoy the Highlands’ stunning landscapes and unique wildlife from the comfort of their homes, and discover more about why rewilding fills us with hope.”

Conversation