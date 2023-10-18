Chris Packham presenting new wildlife show near Loch Ness

Chris Packham is preparing to present a new wildlife show live from the Highlands.

The naturalist and broadcaster will be joined by Megan McCubbin for a week of autumn shows aired from the Dundreggan Rewilding Centre near Loch Ness.

The centre, run by Trees for Life, showcases how large-scale nature recovery can create jobs and benefit communities while tackling the climate crisis.

A team of talented young conservationists will join the presenters on the hour-long show “8 Out of 10 Bats” which will stream on YouTube at 7.30pm between October 23 and 26.

It will feature live segments, topical films and live wildlife cameras near Loch Ness and across the UK.

New show at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre

Presenter Chris said: “At a time when we are being constantly bombarded with so much negative news about our precious wildlife, we want to share our passion for what we love most – all that unparalleled wonder for our natural world, which grips young and old alike.

“8 Out Of 10 Bats is about being excited by a love of life – everything which slimes, slithers or stings. But it’s also about making sure young people have a voice and an opportunity to showcase their extraordinary abilities.”

Megan added: “I am so excited to be launching 8 Out Of 10 Bats, a truly feel-good wildlife show.

“We are coming live from two spectacular locations over the course of two weeks, and getting our wildlife nerdiness on. We’re hoping to bring some joy and escapism to these darker evenings and celebrate the species on our doorstep and beyond.”

Opportunity to meet the team

An event will be held at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre in Glenmoriston to give the public a chance meet the “8 Out of 10 Bats” team ahead of the show.

Chris and Megan will host a talk on how we can share nature before it is too late during the event at 1.30pm on Saturday, October 21.

Laurelin Cummins-Fraser, director of Dundreggan Rewilding Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting Chris and Megan at the rewilding centre.

“With calls growing for Scotland to become a Rewilding Nation and restore nature in a big way, the show will be a brilliant way for people to be able to enjoy the Highlands’ stunning landscapes and unique wildlife from the comfort of their homes, and discover more about why rewilding fills us with hope.”