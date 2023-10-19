Berryden Post Office closed after break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Berryden Post Office closed after break-in

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.

By Graham Fleming
Berryden Post Office after the criminals broke in
Berryden Post Office was broken into by criminals this morning

Police are investigating a break-in at the Berryden post office.

Windows were smashed during the incident, which is understood to have taken place at around 1.15am on Thursday morning.

Police received a report of a break-in at the branch on Berryden Road once the damage was discovered, and enquiries are “ongoing”.

Smashed glass at Berryden PO
Vandals broke into the Berryden premises via the window.

The post office was closed for several hours, with police tape securing the damage. A spokesperson for the Post Office said it was sorry any inconvenience cause by the closure and would re-open as quickly as possible.

A police spokesperson said it was unknown if the vandals used weapons in order to gain access to the building.

The spokesperson added: “At around 7.30am on Thursday, 19 October, 2023, police received a report of a break-in to a premises in the Berryden Road area of Aberdeen.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

‘We will reopen the branch as soon as possible’

The Post Office said they were supporting Police efforts and asked people to use an alternative branch while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

The spokesperson added: “We can confirm that there was a break-in on the retail side of Berryden Post Office at 1.15am this morning.

“The owner [of the post office] is supporting the Police in their efforts. We would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“In the meantime, Berryden Post Office is short-term temporarily closed – we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their understanding while we work to reopen the branch as soon as possible.

“Alternative branches in the area include George Street, Woodside and Tillydrone.

“Please visit www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder to check the opening hours and the services available.”

