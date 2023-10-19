Berryden Post Office closed after break-in

Police are investigating a break-in at the Berryden post office.

Windows were smashed during the incident, which is understood to have taken place at around 1.15am on Thursday morning.

Police received a report of a break-in at the branch on Berryden Road once the damage was discovered, and enquiries are “ongoing”.

The post office was closed for several hours, with police tape securing the damage. A spokesperson for the Post Office said it was sorry any inconvenience cause by the closure and would re-open as quickly as possible.

A police spokesperson said it was unknown if the vandals used weapons in order to gain access to the building.

The spokesperson added: “At around 7.30am on Thursday, 19 October, 2023, police received a report of a break-in to a premises in the Berryden Road area of Aberdeen.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

‘We will reopen the branch as soon as possible’

The Post Office said they were supporting Police efforts and asked people to use an alternative branch while enquiries were carried out at the scene.

The spokesperson added: “We can confirm that there was a break-in on the retail side of Berryden Post Office at 1.15am this morning.

“The owner [of the post office] is supporting the Police in their efforts. We would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“In the meantime, Berryden Post Office is short-term temporarily closed – we apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their understanding while we work to reopen the branch as soon as possible.

“Alternative branches in the area include George Street, Woodside and Tillydrone.

“Please visit www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder to check the opening hours and the services available.”