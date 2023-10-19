Royal Mail: Burials and appointments in the Highlands affected by delivery delays and backlogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Royal Mail: Burials and appointments in the Highlands affected by delivery delays and backlogs

A survey by local MP Drew Hendry shows people have suffered distress and inconvenience including missed medical appointments.

By John Ross
The MP's survey showed some people often go over a week without mail. Image Shutterstock ID
The MP's survey showed some people often go over a week without mail. Image Shutterstock ID

A North MP has stepped up a campaign to resolve mail delivery problems affecting people in the Highlands.

A survey by Drew Hendry revealed residents are often going more than a week without mail, only to receive a backlog all at once.

One constituent said undelivered letters from an undertaker and solicitor affected the burial of her mother.

Another said he missed an appointment as he didn’t receive a letter posted six weeks previously.

Myriad of issues

The survey was carried out in the wake of the long-standing dispute between postal workers and Royal Mail management over working terms and operational hours at the Inverness sorting office.

The frequent delays have affected people in and around the city and led to some missing medical appointments and other dates.

Mr Hendry, the MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, said the survey has highlighted a “myriad of issues”, causing significant distress and inconvenience.

He has called on Royal Mail to address the issues as the busy festive season approaches.

In a letter to the CEO Simon Thompson he proposed improved maintenance and acquisition of additional vans, allocation of extra hours, and employment of temporary workers to manage the anticipated surge in demand.

Mr Hendry said feedback from the survey was “invaluable”.

“It shines a light on the pressing need for immediate rectification of the mail delivery service in our area.

“I have engaged once again with the Royal Mail management to seek tangible solutions and ensure that our communities remain well-served.

Drew Hendry said a survey on postal services has been “invaluable”

“The assurance of a reliable postal service is not merely about convenience, but a necessity that binds our communities together.

“I will continue to push for the necessary changes to ensure effective mail delivery service for all.”

One of the people who took part in the survey, Donald from Glen Urquhart, shared his frustration at the situation.

“I missed an appointment as I didn’t receive the letter posted six weeks before said appointment.

“It’s not an isolated case either. I regularly get no mail for several days, only to then receive a bundle of letters.

“Just this week, I received 12 letters on one day after not receiving any for over a week prior to this.”

Posties considering strike action

Earlier this month we reported that posties in the Highlands and Moray are considering strike action due to “unachievable” workloads from the Royal Mail.

The Communication Workers Union says shrinking workforces have led to walking routes being lengthened and some delivery routes being doubled.

Officials say some posties have been left to “muddle through” with four delivery offices in the Highlands and Moray now considering strike action.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We are committed to restoring our quality of service to our customers.

“We have plans in place and dedicated teams responsible for improving deliveries at our delivery offices nationwide.”

Back of Royal Mail worker in rear of post van.
Royal Mail is recruiting more staff

He said around 6,000 postmen and women have been recruited in the last 12 weeks and continue to recruit about 500 a week.

The company has also introduced a wellbeing programme to provide staff  with free, confidential, and independent healthcare support.

He added: “In the lead up to Christmas, we are taking on 16,000 temporary workers, more vehicles and additional parcel sorting sites to handle double the normal volume of parcels we expect over the period.

“These actions, plus others, are already making a difference in some areas and we are confident that they will continue to improve quality of service for our customers.”

