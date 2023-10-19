Aviemore Holiday Park in fresh evacuation warning as Storm Babet raises flood fears again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Aviemore Holiday Park in fresh evacuation warning as Storm Babet raises flood fears again

Holidaymakers at the park were evacuated by emergency crews only two weeks ago after the River Spey burst its banks.

By Andy Morton
Aviemore Holiday Park was evacuated earlier this month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson, October 10, 2023.
Guests at an Aviemore caravan park are facing a second evacuation in as many weeks as Storm Babet lashes the north of Scotland.

Aviemore Holiday Park, which sits on the River Spey and was flooded two weeks ago during heavy rain, said in a Facebook post on Thursday guests “should be prepared for evacuation from our park at short notice over the coming hours”.

A subsequent post said guests should have important items such as medication ready to go with them if evacuated.

The park’s message came after a direct warning from Highland Council.

The council said it advised Aviemore Holiday Park to be on alert for Storm Babet.

The park is “to be prepared for evacuation at short notice, if the rescue services and the local authorities deem this necessary”, according to the council.

Our calls to Aviemore Holiday Park were answered this evening by a man who said he was not authorised to speak on behalf of the owners.

Aviemore Holiday Park has already faced heavy flooding earlier this month when torrential rain caused the Spey to burst its banks.

Aviemore Holiday Park was closed earlier this month because of extensive flooding. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

As nearby businesses were flooded out, the holiday park was cordoned off by police over safety concerns.

Water from the Spey spilt out between the chalets along the banks, causing severe flooding across the park.

Holidaymakers were evacuated by emergency crews as water levels rose.

Fallen trees likely to be ‘biggest hazard’ from Storm Babet

Despite the latest warning for Aviemore Holiday Park, businesses in the area seemed less concerned about Storm Babet than Highland Council.

A local businessperson who did not want to be identified told the Press and Journal trees were down on roads in other areas but that Aviemore was “not too bad”.

“It’s windy,” the person said, adding that trees obstructing roads were likely “to be our biggest hazard over the next 24 hours”.

The River Spey in flood at Kingussie near Aviemore in a picture taken on October 8. Rainfall earlier this month blocked roads around Aviemore. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A woman who answered the phone at Aviemore Youth Hostel also said the weather was not that bad.

The woman, who declined to give her name, said that because of the hostel’s higher elevation, “it would have to be biblical for us to be evacuated here”.

The hostel sits above the Old Bridge Inn, which was one of the businesses flooded two weeks ago.

