Why military planes will be flying over Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray next week

Military planes will be taking to the skies across the north, north-east and Outer Hebrides from Sunday as part of NATO war games.

RAF Lossiemouth and Stornoway Airport will be used as part of Exercise Joint Warrior, which starts on October 22 and runs until November 2.

Up to 20 aircraft, 19 warships and submarines and 2,000 personnel from 10 countries will descend on Scotland to train together in a ‘safe but realistic environment’.

All three of the UK’s armed forces will take part, plus soldiers from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the US.

Where will Exercise Joint Warrior take place?

Joint firing activity will take place at Cape Wrath Weapons Range, in Sutherland, and Mine Counter Measures Vessels will operate in Loch Ewe, Loch Gairloch, Gruirnard Bay and the outer approaches to Ullapool.

GPS jamming exercises will also take place off the West Coast, including the North Minches and Loch Ewe.

Preparation for Exercise Joint Warrior, which takes place twice a year, will begin on October 19, when six frigates from Belgium, Holland, Germany, Poland and the UK will arrive in Glasgow.

Further information on Joint Warrior – including notices to mariners and impact statements – can be found on the King’s Harbour Master Clyde (KHM Clyde) website.