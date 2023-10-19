Why military planes will be flying over Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Why military planes will be flying over Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Moray next week

Military bases across Scotland will be used as part of NATO war games.

By Jennifer Hale
RAF Lossiemouth will host aircraft from several countries as part of Exercise Joint Warrior. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
RAF Lossiemouth will host aircraft from several countries as part of Exercise Joint Warrior. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Military planes will be taking to the skies across the north, north-east and Outer Hebrides from Sunday as part of NATO war games.

RAF Lossiemouth and Stornoway Airport will be used as part of Exercise Joint Warrior, which starts on October 22 and runs until November 2.

Up to 20 aircraft, 19 warships and submarines and 2,000 personnel from 10 countries will descend on Scotland to train together in a ‘safe but realistic environment’.

All three of the UK’s armed forces will take part, plus soldiers from Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the US.

Where will Exercise Joint Warrior take place?

Joint firing activity will take place at Cape Wrath Weapons Range, in Sutherland, and Mine Counter Measures Vessels will operate in Loch Ewe, Loch Gairloch, Gruirnard Bay and the outer approaches to Ullapool.

GPS jamming exercises will also take place off the West Coast, including the North Minches and Loch Ewe.

Preparation for Exercise Joint Warrior, which takes place twice a year, will begin on October 19, when six frigates from Belgium, Holland, Germany, Poland and the UK will arrive in Glasgow.

Further information on Joint Warrior – including notices to mariners and impact statements – can be found on the King’s Harbour Master Clyde (KHM Clyde) website.

RAF Lossiemouth spy plane deployed to ‘stop terrorists getting weapons’ in Israel-Hamas war

