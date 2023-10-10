Aviemore businesses fight to reopen in wake of devastating floods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aviemore businesses fight to reopen in wake of devastating floods

Firms facing days of closure to clean up after river levels hit their highest in 35 years.

By Michelle Henderson
Millie Grant of the Rothiemurchus Fishing which has suffered extensive damage to the ponds, road and shop. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Millie Grant of the Rothiemurchus Fishing which has suffered extensive damage to the ponds, road and shop. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A pub, a fishing centre and a holiday park are scrambling to reopen after being left swamped by ‘catastrophic’ floods.

The manager of the Old Bridge Inn has described the horror of seeing water rise to a foot deep in the premises.

While the head ranger at Rothiemurchus Fishing saw the store flood, causing fish food to float around the shop.

Highest river levels for 35 years

Communities in Strathspey found themselves at the epicentre of one of the worst floods in the area at the weekend after the River Spey burst its banks.

River levels rose to their highest level since 1988, leaving fields and villages unrecognisable beneath feet of murky water.

An Amber weather warning, issued by the Met Office, came into force as experts warned of flooding amid the forecast for torrential rain.

As water levels recede, businesses have been forced to close their doors temporarily as they work to clear the debris.

The Old Bridge Inn, Aviemore, which is hoping to be open for business again by Thursday. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘It was a surprise how quickly the water came up’

At the Old Bridge Inn on Dalfaber Road, a clean-up operation is under way to restore the pub to how it was.

Owners of the Aviemore pub and restaurant could only watch in horror as water levels rose beyond their flood defences.

General manager Tom Ekines said the warnings in place failed to emphasise the catastrophe that faced them.

He said: “On Sunday we were here on standby and we watched as it raised.

“Four to five o’clock is when it started to really come onto the road. Our smoking area started flooding from there, from the sewer, so we got a couple of pumps on that.

General Manager of The Old Bridge Inn, Aviemore, Tom Ekines is hoping they will be open for business again on Thursday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“It was a surprise how quickly the water came up. Within three to four hours, the water on the road was a foot deep.

“We heard about the flood warnings, but they weren’t very clear. There was a yellow warning out but for us, it is more of a red; a catastrophe level for us.”

In 2015, the pub was one of several premises struck by flooding, prompting the need for suitable flood defences.

Mr Ekines said without them, things could have been a lot worse.

He added: “If the walls weren’t here, we would have been properly screwed but they did their job the best they could.

“The water was a couple of inches from the top and we had the defence completely watertight. However, when the police drove past at 5pm, it created a huge wave, which knocked the water in. It was pretty annoying.

The Aviemore Holiday Park still closed off following the bursting of the River Spey. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We got lucky. All our defences worked quite well so there is not actually that much damage. Just a lot of cleaning.”

The pub is scheduled to reopen to the public on Thursday.

Two days of rain leaves Aviemore business flooded

Rothiemurchus Fishing is also among a handful of businesses disrupted by the recent band of bad weather.

The grounds were left unrecognisable as a deluge of floodwater took up residence.

Water levels inside the main shop rose to about a metre – leaving fish food floating – as the ponds became a never-ending sea of murky water.

Part of the main entrance road was also washed away due to the force of the water flow.

Head ranger Ollie Mackay says the water came thick and fast.

Ollie Mackay, head ranger at Rothiemurchus at Rothiemurchus Fishing which has suffered extensive damage to the ponds, road and shop. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “It came up pretty quickly. It took two days of rain and it’s a pretty unusual time – maybe not so unusual for flooding – but it is usually after the snow has melted.

“Friday, we got everything shifted and by the evening, the water started coming over the road. Saturday was a complete right-off for us.

“It came up to about a metre and a bit up the building.

“For us, it’s not the first time we have had flooding down here so at least the electrics are all away up high.

“We lifted most of it up – the freezer and the fridge – but the back room is just a mess at the minute.

“It is such a shame that it has happened just before the October holidays as well. We usually close the last weekend of October.”

Millie Grant at the fishing centre
Millie Grant and the other workers hope the fishing centre can open by the end of the week. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Assisted by fellow ranger Millie Grant, the pair are now waiting for water levels to drop to begin repairing the damage.

They are aiming to open for business by the end of the week.

However, this will be dependent on their fish stock.

He added: “We’ve given it a real good year this year, making the place look sharp and getting everything up and running and then we are struck by this.

“As much as it has flooded, it is not the end of the world for us. It has happened before but at least nobody was hurt. That is the main thing. Some things can be replaced.

“One of our employees built a bike rack. It was a really nice one, made from a log, and it has taken the fence out.

“It is what is it and it can always be worse.”

Flooded Aviemore Holiday Park poses ‘serious risk to lives’

Just 400 years up the road, Aviemore Holiday Park has been cordoned off by police over safety concerns.

Water from the River Spey spilt out between the chalets along the banks, causing severe flooding across the park.

Holidaymakers were evacuated by emergency crews as water levels continued to rise.

In an official statement, posted on their Facebook page, owners confirmed the park would remain closed in the days ahead as officials warned underlying flooding problems posed a “serious risk to lives.”

Gallery: Our images show submerged streets as flooding hits Strathspey

