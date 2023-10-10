Aviemore businesses fight to reopen in wake of devastating floods

A pub, a fishing centre and a holiday park are scrambling to reopen after being left swamped by ‘catastrophic’ floods.

The manager of the Old Bridge Inn has described the horror of seeing water rise to a foot deep in the premises.

While the head ranger at Rothiemurchus Fishing saw the store flood, causing fish food to float around the shop.

Highest river levels for 35 years

Communities in Strathspey found themselves at the epicentre of one of the worst floods in the area at the weekend after the River Spey burst its banks.

River levels rose to their highest level since 1988, leaving fields and villages unrecognisable beneath feet of murky water.

An Amber weather warning, issued by the Met Office, came into force as experts warned of flooding amid the forecast for torrential rain.

As water levels recede, businesses have been forced to close their doors temporarily as they work to clear the debris.

‘It was a surprise how quickly the water came up’

At the Old Bridge Inn on Dalfaber Road, a clean-up operation is under way to restore the pub to how it was.

Owners of the Aviemore pub and restaurant could only watch in horror as water levels rose beyond their flood defences.

General manager Tom Ekines said the warnings in place failed to emphasise the catastrophe that faced them.

He said: “On Sunday we were here on standby and we watched as it raised.

“Four to five o’clock is when it started to really come onto the road. Our smoking area started flooding from there, from the sewer, so we got a couple of pumps on that.

“It was a surprise how quickly the water came up. Within three to four hours, the water on the road was a foot deep.

“We heard about the flood warnings, but they weren’t very clear. There was a yellow warning out but for us, it is more of a red; a catastrophe level for us.”

In 2015, the pub was one of several premises struck by flooding, prompting the need for suitable flood defences.

Mr Ekines said without them, things could have been a lot worse.

He added: “If the walls weren’t here, we would have been properly screwed but they did their job the best they could.

“The water was a couple of inches from the top and we had the defence completely watertight. However, when the police drove past at 5pm, it created a huge wave, which knocked the water in. It was pretty annoying.

“We got lucky. All our defences worked quite well so there is not actually that much damage. Just a lot of cleaning.”

The pub is scheduled to reopen to the public on Thursday.

Two days of rain leaves Aviemore business flooded

Rothiemurchus Fishing is also among a handful of businesses disrupted by the recent band of bad weather.

The grounds were left unrecognisable as a deluge of floodwater took up residence.

Water levels inside the main shop rose to about a metre – leaving fish food floating – as the ponds became a never-ending sea of murky water.

Part of the main entrance road was also washed away due to the force of the water flow.

Head ranger Ollie Mackay says the water came thick and fast.

He said: “It came up pretty quickly. It took two days of rain and it’s a pretty unusual time – maybe not so unusual for flooding – but it is usually after the snow has melted.

“Friday, we got everything shifted and by the evening, the water started coming over the road. Saturday was a complete right-off for us.

“It came up to about a metre and a bit up the building.

“For us, it’s not the first time we have had flooding down here so at least the electrics are all away up high.

“We lifted most of it up – the freezer and the fridge – but the back room is just a mess at the minute.

“It is such a shame that it has happened just before the October holidays as well. We usually close the last weekend of October.”

Assisted by fellow ranger Millie Grant, the pair are now waiting for water levels to drop to begin repairing the damage.

They are aiming to open for business by the end of the week.

However, this will be dependent on their fish stock.

He added: “We’ve given it a real good year this year, making the place look sharp and getting everything up and running and then we are struck by this.

“As much as it has flooded, it is not the end of the world for us. It has happened before but at least nobody was hurt. That is the main thing. Some things can be replaced.

“One of our employees built a bike rack. It was a really nice one, made from a log, and it has taken the fence out.

“It is what is it and it can always be worse.”

Flooded Aviemore Holiday Park poses ‘serious risk to lives’

Just 400 years up the road, Aviemore Holiday Park has been cordoned off by police over safety concerns.

Water from the River Spey spilt out between the chalets along the banks, causing severe flooding across the park.

Holidaymakers were evacuated by emergency crews as water levels continued to rise.

In an official statement, posted on their Facebook page, owners confirmed the park would remain closed in the days ahead as officials warned underlying flooding problems posed a “serious risk to lives.”