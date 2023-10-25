‘Far north of Scotland’ named in top 10 regions to visit in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘Far north of Scotland’ named in top 10 regions to visit in the world

The Scottish region has been named the 10th best region in the world to visit in 2024.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Far North Scotland has been chosen among the top 10 regions to travel to across the world in 2024. Picture shows; Ardvreck castle on loch Assynt. Supplied by Visit Scotland.
Far North Scotland has been chosen among the top 10 regions to travel to across the world in 2024. Picture shows; Ardvreck castle on loch Assynt. Supplied by Visit Scotland.

The far north of  Scotland has been named by Lonely Planet as one of the best 10 regions to visit in the world.

The famous travel guide has included the area in its latest Best in Travel 2024 book, released yesterday.

It is the 19th year Lonely Planet has published a ‘Best in Travel’ hotlist, voted for by a global community of staff, local writers, and publishing partners.

Dunrobin Castle, in Caithness, has been described by Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024 as one of the top places to visit in Far North Scotland. Supplied by Shutterstock.

North of Scotland named among 10 best regions to visit in 2024

The far north of Scotland ranks 10th in the top 10 regions to travel to in 2024 – good news as communities aim to achieve UNESCO World Heritage status.

Lonely Planet describes 2024 as “the perfect time to make a trip to the far north of Scotland, exploring both its unsung boggy interior and a coastline of heart-breaking beauty”.

Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024 could help the beautiful far north of Scotland to achieve Unesco World Heritage status. Picture shows; Suilven and Loch Druim. Supplied by Visit Scotland.

The region, which includes Caithness and Sutherland, is one of only two UK locations to feature on the coveted annual list.

The area is home to some of the country’s most beautiful and special habitats including The Flow Country, the most intact and extensive blanket bog system in the world.

Ben Hope, the most northerly Munro, in Sutherland, has been chosen by Lonely Planet as one of the top destinations within Far North Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

Lonely Planet’s list to boost tourism in Far North Scotland

Responding to the inclusion in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024, Tourism Minister Richard Lochead said: “Scotland’s rich and diverse history, heritage, archaeology and natural beauty inspire and captivate millions of visitors to our shores every year.

He continued: “It’s gratifying to see Far North Scotland come as highly recommended as other world-renowned destinations like Tuscany and Montana.”

Meanwhile, Visit Scotland chair Lord Thurso described the news as “a huge achievement”.

He said: “As a resident of the area, I can assure you that with its awe-inspiring landscapes and diverse offering, Caithness and Sutherland are an ideal location to do that.

“This helps support local tourism in turn creating jobs, sustaining communities and contributing to the wider visitor economy.”