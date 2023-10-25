‘Far north of Scotland’ named in top 10 regions to visit in the world

The far north of Scotland has been named by Lonely Planet as one of the best 10 regions to visit in the world.

The famous travel guide has included the area in its latest Best in Travel 2024 book, released yesterday.

It is the 19th year Lonely Planet has published a ‘Best in Travel’ hotlist, voted for by a global community of staff, local writers, and publishing partners.

The far north of Scotland ranks 10th in the top 10 regions to travel to in 2024 – good news as communities aim to achieve UNESCO World Heritage status.

Lonely Planet describes 2024 as “the perfect time to make a trip to the far north of Scotland, exploring both its unsung boggy interior and a coastline of heart-breaking beauty”.

The region, which includes Caithness and Sutherland, is one of only two UK locations to feature on the coveted annual list.

The area is home to some of the country’s most beautiful and special habitats including The Flow Country, the most intact and extensive blanket bog system in the world.

Responding to the inclusion in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2024, Tourism Minister Richard Lochead said: “Scotland’s rich and diverse history, heritage, archaeology and natural beauty inspire and captivate millions of visitors to our shores every year.

He continued: “It’s gratifying to see Far North Scotland come as highly recommended as other world-renowned destinations like Tuscany and Montana.”

Meanwhile, Visit Scotland chair Lord Thurso described the news as “a huge achievement”.

He said: “As a resident of the area, I can assure you that with its awe-inspiring landscapes and diverse offering, Caithness and Sutherland are an ideal location to do that.

“This helps support local tourism in turn creating jobs, sustaining communities and contributing to the wider visitor economy.”