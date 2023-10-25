Family’s sadness as Storm Babet sees tree crush 21-year-old’s memorial bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Family’s sadness as Storm Babet sees tree crush 21-year-old’s memorial bench

The Peterculter seat was there to remember Russell Horne and pal Steven Reid who were killed in a car accident.

By Lindsay Bruce
Before and after: A Culter memorial bench destroyed by damage from Storm Babet.
Before and after: A Culter memorial bench destroyed by damage from Storm Babet.

A Culter family are appealing for help after Storm Babet caused a tree to crush a beloved memorial bench commemorating two young people killed in a car accident.

Sally Wight, sister of Russell Horne, got in touch after discovering the special place where the family congregate to remember the late 21-year-old was completely destroyed.

“We have a friend who maintains the memorial bench for us, and he let us know that sadly, after nearly 20 years, the bench is no more.”

A place to remember, gone

There in memory of Russell and his friend Steven Reid, the seat is by the Dee on Lovers’ Walk, Culter.

It provided a place for the community, and family and friends, to honour the “two lovable lads”.

The plaque on the Culter memorial bench before Storm Babet destroyed it.
The boys passed away almost two decades ago but their bench was a place to remember them. <br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The boys lost their lives when they got into a car with a third friend, Michael Mason. Michael, who didn’t have a driving licence, borrowed a car to head out from Peterculter to Banchory to see a girl.

The Vauxhall Vectra they were in crashed head on with a bus. It burst into flames on the A93 North Deeside Road, near Drumoak.

Picture shows Russell Horne on left and Steven Reid on the right. Both boys were memorialised on the seat until Storm Babet destroyed the memorial bench.
Russell Horne and Steven Reid as they appeared on the order of service of their joint funeral.

It was just minutes from Russell’s 22nd birthday.

Plea for help

Sally hopes Aberdeen City Council may help with the cost of replacing the bench. She believes damage may only have occurred because an already damaged tree hadn’t been moved out the way. As the storm persisted the tree shifted again, crushing the seat.

“We obviously know that it was a significant storm. Storm Babet caused damage all over the region. It’s just sad that we have lost one of the last memorials we have to Russell.”

Peterculter memorial bench destroyed by Storm Babet.

A friend of the family has emailed Aberdeen City Council on their behalf petitioning for help to replace the bench.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a fallen tree beside the memorial bench. It will now be removed after the tree squad has completed priority clearance work following Storm Babet.

“Enquiries about memorial benches can be made to benches@aberdeencity.gov.uk.  We would encourage the family to get in contact to provide more information.”

More from News

Scottish Green Party leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater (PA)
Scottish Greens to promise more action to protect the planet at conference
Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham edged victory at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)
Ange Postecoglou pleased Premier League leaders Tottenham pass latest exam
Explosions light up the sky above Gaza (Abed Khaled/AP)
Gaza communications cut off as Israel ‘expands’ ground operations
The Prince of Wales (PA)
Celebrity line-up for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony announced
Kyle Walker (left) is wary of the threat of Marcus Rashford (right) (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kyle Walker says Manchester City will be wary of Marcus Rashford in derby
Son Heung-min celebrates Tottenham’s second goal (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham extend lead at top of Premier League with victory at Crystal Palace
The Royal Courts of Justice on The Strand in London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former KGB double agent can sue crime agency over revealing identity
Sir Salman Rushdie was badly injured in the attack (PA)
Salman Rushdie could give evidence in trial of alleged attacker – US prosecutor
Finn was last seen in March 2022 as he embarked on a hike from Loch Naver to Golspie.
Father of missing Finn Creaney fears the worst after son's rucksack is found at…
The UN General Assembly during debate on the Israel-Hamas war (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
UN General Assembly calls for `humanitarian truce’ in Gaza

Conversation