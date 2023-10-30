Banffshire and Moray fly their own flags for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banffshire and Moray fly their own flags for the first time

A competition was run to decide which designs would represent both areas.

By Chris Cromar
People standing look at the newly unveiled Banffshire flag in Cullen.
The new Banffshire flag was unveilved at Castle Hill in Cullen on Saturday. Image: Campaign for Historic Counties.

Moray and Banffshire now have their own official flags.

Following a competition and public vote to settle on the winning designs, the flags have now been registered with the Court of the Lord Lyon which regulates heraldry in Scotland, as well as the UK Flag Registry. 

People holding Moray flag.
Lyon Court honorary vexillologist Philip Tibbets unveiling the new Moray flag with the county’s Lord Lieutenant Seymour Monro and Vice-Lieutenant Nancy Robson. Image: Philip Tibbetts/Twitter.

The Moray flag – designed by a Dallas Primary School pupil in Forres – was officially unveiled at Elgin Town Hall at the weekend while being simultaneously raised at events in Fochabers, Forres, Lossiemouth and Rothes.

The flag is partially green and has a wheat symbol to recognise the area’s rich agriculture. The blue and yellow represents Moray’s coast, sea and sand.

Banffshire flag flying.
The Banffshire flag flying high. Image: Campaign for Historic Counties.

Banffshire’s new flag was flown for the first time at Castle Hill in Cullen, as well as in other communities across the area. It was designed by a pupil at Buckie’s Portessie Primary School.

The golden orange represents the whisky that is made from the region’s waters, the sun is for sunsets and agriculture, white recognises the bridges in the narrow county and blue is for the county’s rivers and sea.

‘To represent and promote our local identity’

Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Andrew Simpson said: “I am confident that the new flag for Banffshire can be used to represent and promote our local identity for individuals, businesses, organisations and activities from across historic Banffshire.”

In April, Aberdeenshire became the seventh county in Scotland to get an official flag after a competition was run by The Press & Journal.

A mix of purple and gold, with a castle in the middle and bearing the image of a crown, it was unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Sandy Mason at Castle Fraser.

Historic County Flag Day

Elsewhere across the north, the northern isles of Orkney and Shetland also have county flags, dating back to 2007 and 1969 respectively.

Caithness’ flag was launched in 2016, whilst their southern neighbours Sutherland unveiled their one in 2018.

Historic County Flag Day takes place on July 23 each year, and next year Banffshire and Moray’s new flag will fly outside of Parliament Square along with those from other counties across the UK.

