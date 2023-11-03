Caithness property on market for £500,000 after collapse of former owners

A mixed-use property in Caithness has been brought to the market for offers over £500,000.

The Lybster site, which includes Alastair Pilkington Studio, most recently housed North Lands Creative, a glass-making studio.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the property and said new owners would have an opportunity to explore “various avenues”.

The Main Street site features three buildings across 7,345sq ft and lies 13 miles south of Wick.

Alastair Pilkington Studio

Shepherd said the Alastair Pilkington Studio has been arranged to provide four workshops as well as office accommodation. It also offers a cafe and kitchen.

The Old School House has been converted into a five-bedroom accommodation block.

Rory Fraser in the Inverness office of Shepherd said new owners would have plenty of chance to “enhance” the one-acre site.

He added: “There are various avenues that new owners could explore to enhance the existing business.

“This includes development potential, subject to appropriate planning consents.”

Mr Fraser described the location on the North Coast 500 route as “an unforgettable experience”.

He added: “The North Coast 500 is deemed one of the world’s most beautiful road trips.

“We anticipate much interest in this mixed-use property, with development potential.”

‘Significant challenges’ forced North Lands Creative liquidation

Six jobs were lost at North Lands Creative following the appointment of a liquidator earlier this year.

In July the glass-making firm said it would be postponing its summer programme after facing “significant challenges”.

In a Facebook post it added: “Like many organisations, North Lands Creative has faced some significant challenges in the last few years.

“Though our professional programme is to be temporarily paused, we are not stopping.

“Behind the scenes, both the board and staff will be dedicating themselves to safeguarding this vision and making North Lands a place we are proud to invite our guests into once again.”

However, it has since emerged in a court order the firm would be wound up.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs, of Interpath Advisory, were appointed joint liquidators.