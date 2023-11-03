Caithness property on market for £500,000 after collapse of former owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caithness property on market for £500,000 after collapse of former owners

The Lybster site was previously occupied by North Lands Creative, which appointed liquidators earlier this year.

By Alex Banks
Alistair Pilkington Studio in Lybster. Image: Liquorice Media
Alistair Pilkington Studio in Lybster. Image: Liquorice Media

A mixed-use property in Caithness has been brought to the market for offers over £500,000.

The Lybster site, which includes Alastair Pilkington Studio, most recently housed North Lands Creative, a glass-making studio.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the property and said new owners would have an opportunity to explore “various avenues”.

The Main Street site features three buildings across 7,345sq ft and lies 13 miles south of Wick.

Alastair Pilkington Studio

Shepherd said the Alastair Pilkington Studio has been arranged to provide four workshops as well as office accommodation. It also offers a cafe and kitchen.

The Old School House has been converted into a five-bedroom accommodation block.

Rory Fraser in the Inverness office of Shepherd said new owners would have plenty of chance to “enhance” the one-acre site.

North Lands Creative previously had its offices at Alastair Pilkington Studio. Image: North Lands Creative Glass

He added: “There are various avenues that new owners could explore to enhance the existing business.

“This includes development potential, subject to appropriate planning consents.”

Mr Fraser described the location on the North Coast 500 route as “an unforgettable experience”.

He added: “The North Coast 500 is deemed one of the world’s most beautiful road trips.

“We anticipate much interest in this mixed-use property, with development potential.”

‘Significant challenges’ forced North Lands Creative liquidation

Six jobs were lost at North Lands Creative following the appointment of a liquidator earlier this year.

In July the glass-making firm said it would be postponing its summer programme after facing “significant challenges”.

In a Facebook post it added: “Like many organisations, North Lands Creative has faced some significant challenges in the last few years.

“Though our professional programme is to be temporarily paused, we are not stopping.

“Behind the scenes, both the board and staff will be dedicating themselves to safeguarding this vision and making North Lands a place we are proud to invite our guests into once again.”

However, it has since emerged in a court order the firm would be wound up.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs, of Interpath Advisory, were appointed joint liquidators.

