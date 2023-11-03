Work begins on new Home Bargains store for Dingwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work begins on new Home Bargains store for Dingwall

It is understood the new shop could open in the autumn of 2024.

By Rachel Conway
Fencing with site entrance on a red sign.
CR0045666 Sarah Brude, Inverness. The site of the new Home Bargains shop in Dingwall which is due to open next year. 3rd November '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It might look like a slightly muddy building site in the rain.

But this photo shows that work has started on a new Home Bargains store for Dingwall.

Months after initial proposals, there are finally spades in the ground for the £5 million development.

The shop will be on the site near St Clement’s school, and not far from a Lidl.

Applicant Forrest Development Limited and TJ Morris Ltd of Glasgow plans a class one retail unit of 1896sq m (20,410sq ft).

Work started just a few days ago – and it is understood the target opening date for the new store is autumn next year.

In a statement to Highland Council during the planning process, the developers said the location would “encourage shared trips” to other businesses.

It added: “The proposed development will contribute to the economic and social development of the area by providing complementary retail facilities and new employment opportunities for local residents.”

<br />The site of the new Home Bargains shop in Dingwall which is due to open next year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Are Home Bargains opening anywhere else?

Earlier this year, Home Bargains was part of a plan for a new retail zone in Inverness.

The major retail chain is planning to open a second shop in the city, in a development at Stratton.

And in May, it emerged that a new £1million store will open in Portlethen in Aberdeenshire.

It is expected to create more than 50 jobs.

It also doubled the size of its Beach Boulevard store in Aberdeen in 2021.

The discount chain, from Liverpool, is known for its low prices.

The store mantra is: “We combine the prices of a discount retailer with well-designed quality stores and fresh, friendly service.”

