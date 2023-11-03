Work begins on new Home Bargains store for Dingwall

It might look like a slightly muddy building site in the rain.

But this photo shows that work has started on a new Home Bargains store for Dingwall.

Months after initial proposals, there are finally spades in the ground for the £5 million development.

The shop will be on the site near St Clement’s school, and not far from a Lidl.

Applicant Forrest Development Limited and TJ Morris Ltd of Glasgow plans a class one retail unit of 1896sq m (20,410sq ft).

Work started just a few days ago – and it is understood the target opening date for the new store is autumn next year.

In a statement to Highland Council during the planning process, the developers said the location would “encourage shared trips” to other businesses.

It added: “The proposed development will contribute to the economic and social development of the area by providing complementary retail facilities and new employment opportunities for local residents.”

Are Home Bargains opening anywhere else?

Earlier this year, Home Bargains was part of a plan for a new retail zone in Inverness.

The major retail chain is planning to open a second shop in the city, in a development at Stratton.

And in May, it emerged that a new £1million store will open in Portlethen in Aberdeenshire.

It is expected to create more than 50 jobs.

It also doubled the size of its Beach Boulevard store in Aberdeen in 2021.

The discount chain, from Liverpool, is known for its low prices.

The store mantra is: “We combine the prices of a discount retailer with well-designed quality stores and fresh, friendly service.”