Six jobs axed as Caithness glass crafting centre enters liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Six jobs axed as Caithness glass crafting centre enters liquidation

Despite best efforts of the directors, the centre couldn't financially continue.

By Kelly Wilson
A delicate engraving project at North Lands Creative Glass. Image: North Lands Creative Glass
A delicate engraving project at North Lands Creative Glass. Image: North Lands Creative Glass

Caithness-based North Lands Creative Glass has entered liquidation, leading to the loss of six jobs.

The impact of Covid-19 is blamed for the collapse of the company, which opened in Lybster in 1995.

North Lands, which is a registered charity, launched with the aim of growing interest in the possibilities of glass as an art form.

It provided cultural activities to communities in Caithness and across Scotland.

Major trading challenges

Despite the directors’ efforts, in recent months the company started to face major challenges.

According to the joint liquidators, it suffered significant increases in costs due to high inflation, along with operational problems including challenges recruiting staff in the region.

Coupled with this, income was also declining.

‘Extremely disappointing’ for North Lands Creative Glass

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs, of Interpath Advisory, are the joint provisional liquidators.

Mr Nimmo said: “North Lands Creative Glass is a unique organisation, with a well-founded reputation for developing glass. It is extremely disappointing for the company’s many stakeholders, funders and employees that it could not continue to trade viably.”

The vision was to be an international centre of excellence in glass-making, dedicated to the study, appreciation and development of glass art.

Interpath Advisory chief executive Blair Nimmo.
Interpath Advisory’s Blair Nimmo.

The company generated income from a variety of sources, including studio rental, space hire, education and training, and aimed to self generate about 50% of its overall income, with the remainder obtained through support from public sector, charitable bodies, trusts and patrons.

It operated at a loss for a number of years but enjoyed continued support from its non-trade funding sources, Interpath Advisory said.

A trading deficit was avoided in 2021, when Covid-19 support mechanisms offset salary costs, but post-pandemic losses continued.

Efforts were undertaken to prevent closure

The directors took various actions to reduce the losses, including a strategy of investment through refurbishment of its premises, the purchase of a new furnace and creation of a cafe in an attempt to drive additional revenue.

But the decision was made to cease trading at the end of July, with six employees made redundant.

Mr Jacobs said: “Our focus will now be on supporting the employees affected, and securing and realising the business and assets of the company, which include freehold property, artwork, furnaces and other equipment.

“Clearly, it would be great to see the business continue in some manner.

“If any party is interested in acquiring the business and/or its assets, they should contact the joint liquidators as soon as possible.”

More from Business

The IPPR said the UK needed its own version of the EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
UK needs Dragons’ Den-style investment to lead world in net zero – think tank
The S&P Global/CIPS flash UK purchasing managers’ index fell to its worst reading for two and a half years on Wednesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London markets gain as weak PMI readings point to lower interest rates peak
Freeport CEO Calum MacPherson, Michael Gove and local MP Jamie Stone. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
More electricity pylons for the north? Michael Gove seems to agree
The scheme aims to shift the focus from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling
'Help, please: Businesses plead for the public to object to Academy Street traffic scheme…
The Captain field.
North Sea firm Ithaca Energy warns on output as windfall tax 'dampens' investment
The boss of the Post Office has said he will repay part of his bonus linked to the firm’s response to the Horizon inquiry (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Post Office boss to return bonus pay linked to Horizon inquiry after pressure
Silhouette of a floating production platform in North Sea.
North Sea chief calls for ‘fair access’ to finance for oil and gas firms
Much of Colliford reservoir in Cornwall dried up after the relentlessly dry weather in 2022, with many people subject to a hosepipe ban for a year (Ben Birchall/PA)
Water companies almost breached licences to keep supply flowing, documents show
Dame Alison Rose, who resigned as chief executive of NatWest last month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ex-NatWest boss Alison Rose set for £2.4m payout after resigning over Farage row
Some 86% of parents with a baby under one are concerned about the rising cost of infant formula, research by Iceland suggests (PA)
Iceland calls for urgent changes to laws around sales of baby formula

Conversation