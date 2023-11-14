Aberdeen Christmas Village ranked fifth-best festive market in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Christmas Village ranked fifth-best festive market in the UK

A new study of 35 Christmas markets across the country has revealed that the Aberdeen market is among the best.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen Christmas Market
Aberdeen ranked highly among UK Christmas Markets.

According to new market research, Aberdeen Christmas Market has been dubbed fifth best in the United Kingdom.

Ranking only behind Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Glasgow – the Broad Street Christmas Village comes out very favourably in the new ranking.

Festive villages were put head-to-head by Cinch market experts using various factors such as; opening duration, chance of snow, average hotel cost and TikTok views.

Aberdeen Christmas Market
Celebration length and hotel prices shot the Broad Street market into the top 10.

And the Granite City beat the likes of Birmingham, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Leicester and Belfast to secure a top 10 ranking.

Method behind the madness

Aberdeen worked its way up to the podium due to its impressive hotel cost and length of celebrations.

The Aberdeen Christmas Village is open for 46 days – meaning it is the second-longest running market in Scotland behind Glasgow which is open for 52 days.

Average hotel price was another consideration.

The nightly rate for a weekend stay in Aberdeen in December for 3-star+ hotels located within five miles of the Christmas market was also used.

And Aberdeen came out fourth-best of all markets that were compared at a reasonable £88.24 a night.

Searching for the answer

Christmas Markets were also compared by the number of times they have been searched on TikTok using the hashtag #aberdeenchristmasmarket.

And according to cinch’s metrics, the Granite City’s festive market was searched over 410,000 times during its opening period last year.

The last parameter used was the amount of snowfall predicted at Christmas for each location, and the Granite City was slated for 2.6 days of snowfall.

Contract up for tender

The top-five ranking comes as the delivery contract for Aberdeen’s Christmas Market was put up for tender for the period 2024-2026.

Codona’s has been responsible for the set-up and running of the popular Christmas attraction since 2020.

However, the beach amusement park owners will need to re-submit their interest in the contract going forward despite the positive reaction to the yearly Broad Street event.