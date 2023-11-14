Aberdeen Christmas Village ranked fifth-best festive market in the UK

According to new market research, Aberdeen Christmas Market has been dubbed fifth best in the United Kingdom.

Ranking only behind Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Glasgow – the Broad Street Christmas Village comes out very favourably in the new ranking.

Festive villages were put head-to-head by Cinch market experts using various factors such as; opening duration, chance of snow, average hotel cost and TikTok views.

And the Granite City beat the likes of Birmingham, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Leicester and Belfast to secure a top 10 ranking.

Method behind the madness

Aberdeen worked its way up to the podium due to its impressive hotel cost and length of celebrations.

The Aberdeen Christmas Village is open for 46 days – meaning it is the second-longest running market in Scotland behind Glasgow which is open for 52 days.

Average hotel price was another consideration.

The nightly rate for a weekend stay in Aberdeen in December for 3-star+ hotels located within five miles of the Christmas market was also used.

And Aberdeen came out fourth-best of all markets that were compared at a reasonable £88.24 a night.

Searching for the answer

Christmas Markets were also compared by the number of times they have been searched on TikTok using the hashtag #aberdeenchristmasmarket.

And according to cinch’s metrics, the Granite City’s festive market was searched over 410,000 times during its opening period last year.

The last parameter used was the amount of snowfall predicted at Christmas for each location, and the Granite City was slated for 2.6 days of snowfall.

Contract up for tender

The top-five ranking comes as the delivery contract for Aberdeen’s Christmas Market was put up for tender for the period 2024-2026.

Codona’s has been responsible for the set-up and running of the popular Christmas attraction since 2020.

However, the beach amusement park owners will need to re-submit their interest in the contract going forward despite the positive reaction to the yearly Broad Street event.