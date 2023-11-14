Cove Rangers dig deep to record fifth straight win with victory over Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers dig deep to record fifth straight win with victory over Montrose

Paul Hartley's side move to within eight points of second-placed Hamilton In League One.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell fends off the challenge of Montrose's Kerr Waddell. Image: Jasperimage
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell fends off the challenge of Montrose's Kerr Waddell. Image: Jasperimage

Cove Rangers edged out Montrose 1-0 to record their fifth win in a row and stretch their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Rumarn Burrell’s ninth goal of the season was the difference between the sides in a keenly competitive League One encounter at Balmoral Stadium.

Cove carved out several good chances in the first half to deservedly lead at the break before standing firm in the face of strong Montrose pressure to claim all three points.

The victory takes Paul Hartley’s side to within eight points of second placed Hamilton Accies.

Even encounter at Balmoral Stadium

Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie is put under pressure from Montrose’s Andrew Steeves. Image: Jasperimage

Cove boss Paul Hartley made one change to side which won 1-0 at Kelty Hearts on Saturday for the visit of the Gable Endies with Scott Williamson replacing captain Mitch Megginson in the starting line-up.

Midfielder Fraser Fyvie was captain in Megginson’s absence and he had the first chance of the game when he fired in a low drive from the edge of the box which was held by visiting goalkeeper Cammy Gill.

Cove kept the pressure on and Williamson ran on to a Burrell flick-on before firing into the side-netting.

But the home side were fortunate not to fall behind in the 12th minute as Burrell’s attempted pass back to his defence sent Montrose striker Kane Hester through on goal.

Nick Suman got to the ball just before the former Elgin striker who was booked for his challenge on the Cove goalkeeper.

The Gable Endies took encouragement from their chance and Suman did well to turn a powerful drive from Craig Brown past the post.

It was end to end in the opening 20 minutes and Montrose keeper Gill made a terrific save to deny Williamson from converting Burrell’s low cross from close range.

Burrell a constant threat

Burrell created another chance for Blair Yule but the midfielder’s finish lacked the power to trouble Gill.

Montrose had a chance to break the deadlock in the 36th minute when Michael Gardyne’s corner found Blair Lyons free at the back post but Lyons blasted his effort over the crossbar.

The home side punished the visitors for not taking their chance by opening the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

Montrose were down to 10 men as Kerr Waddell received treatment and Cove made their extra-man advantage count as Connor Scully’s delivery into the box was flicked on by Mark Reynolds to Burrell who beat Gill from close range.

Rumarn Burrell celebrates his goal for Cove Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

Cove withstand second half pressure

Montrose put the Cove defence under pressure in the second half but the visitors failed to trouble Suman in the home goal.

Miller Thomson had a chance on the edge of the box but he opted for power and lashed his effort wide of goal.

Suman then parried a Thomson cross which fell to Andrew Steeves on the edge of the box but the Montrose captain’s shot was blocked.

Cove stood firm before pushing Montrose back in the closing stages and visiting goalkeeper Gill did well to tip away a Fyvie free kick.

Montrose mounted a late rally in the hope of forcing an equaliser but Cove repelled all the visitors could muster to secure victory.

 

