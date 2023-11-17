Police lock down New Elgin street

Police have locked down a street in New Elgin following an incident last night.

Police have yet to confirm the nature of what happened, however Bezack Street remains closed this morning.

Late last night, numerous officers and police vehicles were seen in the area – with police tape ensuring the street was cordoned off.

Police locks down Bezack Street in New Elgin

Officers have remained at the scene through the night.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.