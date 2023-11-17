Police lock down New Elgin street Officers have remained at Bezack Street overnight following an incident. By Alberto Lejarraga November 17 2023, 9.54am Share Police lock down New Elgin street Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6262590/police-lock-down-bezack-street-new-elgin/ Copy Link Police have been at the scene through the night. Image: Jasperimages Police have locked down a street in New Elgin following an incident last night. Police have yet to confirm the nature of what happened, however Bezack Street remains closed this morning. Late last night, numerous officers and police vehicles were seen in the area – with police tape ensuring the street was cordoned off. Police cordoned off Bezack Street last night. The New Elgin street remains closed this morning. Jasperimage Police locks down Bezack Street in New Elgin Officers have remained at the scene through the night. Police have yet to confirm the nature of what happened in New Elgin. Jasperimage Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. More to follow.