‘Everybody loved Mrs Chiz’: Family’s tribute to beloved Buckie classroom assistant Denise Chisholm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

‘Everybody loved Mrs Chiz’: Family’s tribute to beloved Buckie classroom assistant Denise Chisholm

She spent 30 years caring for generations of Cluny Primary School pupils.

By Lindsay Bruce
Denise Chisholm, better known as "Mrs Chiz", with her grandson Ethan.
Denise Chisholm, better known as "Mrs Chiz", with her grandson Ethan.

The family of Buckie’s beloved “Mrs Chiz” have paid tribute to the retired Cluny Primary School classroom assistant, who has died aged 70.

Buckie born and bred

Daughter of jeweller William Cowie and his wife Margaret, Denise Chisholm was born on December 12 1952.

An only child, she was close to her cousins, and was raised and schooled in Buckie.

On leaving education she began an apprenticeship with Mrs Patterson, a hairdresser from Portgordon.

Shown in front of two metallic rose balloons that form the number 70, is Mrs Chiz - Denise Chisholm (in a Fair Isle jumper) being hugged by son-in-law Shaun Marwick, with daughter Alanna and grandson Ethan behind her.
Denise Chisholm with her daughter Alanna, grandson Ethan and son-in-law Shaun on her 70th birthday.

In July 1980 Denise married Sandy Chisholm, who was in the RAF. Though they later divorced the couple had two children, Alanna and Graeme.

As a family they moved around when Sandy was posted to various RAF bases but when they separated Denise moved back to St Paul Street, Buckie.

Happy to help out

A “stay at home mum” when Alanna was in her final year of Cluny Primary School Denise was enlisted to volunteer her time to teach knitting and to support the teacher.

Already on hand to make costumes for Alanna’s dance group, Denise was only too happy to help the school too.

“She would come in and help out, just in her free time,” said Alanna. “When I left she did the same for Graeme’s class. And she never really left.”

A younger Mrs Chiz shown in a pink sweatshirt holding baby grandson Ethan who is wearing tartain pyjama bottoms and a matching Peter Rabbit-themed fleece top.
Devoted gran Denise Chisholm with baby Ethan.

Eventually the informal arrangement led to Denise’s employment at the school. For almost 30 years she supported the children of Buckie.

“She was there so long the kids and their parents had been in her classroom,” added Alanna. “What started as just helping out finished with her often providing one-to-one support for children with additional needs. She loved it.”

‘Mrs Chiz’

Always known as “Mrs Chiz”, she gained a reputation for having an open door to anyone who needed help and support.

“Mum always had time for anyone who needed her. We shared her with half of Buckie at times, but that’s how she liked it.”

Over the years Denise liked to lend her support the Buckie Lyric Theatre group, where her father has also been involved. She was assistant to the musical director and liked to help out “behind the scenes” though she had performed on stage as a child.

Denise Chisholm - known as Mrs Chiz - pictured with Grandson Ethan at a wedding. She is wearing a black dress and buttercup yellow jacket. Ethan is shown wearing a kilt outfit, with a black waistcoat and tartan tie, holding a drink.
Denise and her only grandson Ethan.

Gran to Alanna’s son Ethan – who also called her Mrs Chiz – family remained the most important thing in Denise’s life. Even after a diagnosis of COPD she kept up with her usual routines until a broken hip led to a hospital stay.

“She ended up in Dr Gray’s for weeks and while there she developed pneumonia which caused the COPD to deteriorate,” said Alanna.

Kindness remembered

With both her children and grandson Ethan by her side, then being treated at Seafield Hospital, she passed away on October 26.

While in hospital former colleagues from the school sent a hamper which included a sparkly fleece.

“Mum was always really kind and so she really appreciated the kindness of being sent such a thoughtful gift. She was actually laid to rest wearing the fleece.

“She never liked being cold, so this was one last thing we could do for her.”

Tributes

In the days following her death the family were inundated with cards, online tributes and messages saying how much she had meant to them. One of her grandson’s friends has even had “Mrs Chiz” tattooed on his chest.

Posted alongside the family’s funeral announcement were hundreds of comments.

Nickay Grant wrote: “So shocked to be reading this. So much fond memories with Mrs Chiz!! Rest easy up there, hope they have given you one of the best seats, you sure deserve it.”

Denise Chisholm - better known as Mrs Chiz - pictured smiling wearing a mint green and grey striped sweater and black gilet.
Buckie’s beloved Mrs Chiz, who spent three decades at Cluny Primary School.

Shannon Stewart wrote that she was heartbroken by the news adding: “Mrs Chiz was a lovely lady and always had a smile on her face. Such good memories.”

“Mum wasn’t just there for us – she was there for everyone,” added Alanna. “She cared so much and was always interested in what our friends, and Ethan’s friends were doing. She was just a lovely, lovely lady.

“The kids all really miss her, and we all really miss her. Everybody loved Mrs Chiz.”

More from Obituaries

Prof Philip James, former director of Aberdeen's Rowett Institute.
'He saved millions of children': Aberdeen professor Philip James dies, 85
Alan Rae ran Nature's Larder in Aberdeen with his wife Marlene for 39 years.
Obituary: Alan Rae ran Aberdeen health food store for 39 years
Mary Forbes of Aberdeen with a photo of her in the RAF next to her
Mary Forbes: Aberdeen Second World War veteran dies aged 101
John Love, popular ornithologist, musician and advocate of Scottish culture. Image, with permission from John's Facebook page.
Brother's tribute to John Love, the man who brought sea eagles back to Scotland
Dr Margaret Ritchie, founder of the STEM Academy, has died aged 65.
Dr Margaret Ritchie: Former Torry teacher and creator of STEM Academy dies
Marjorie Walker OBE, who gave her life to making Walker's Shortbread a success.
Marjorie Walker, who made Walker's Shortbread a global brand, dies 83
Raymond Bisset during his time as Aberdeenshire provost.
Obituary: Raymond Bisset, last Provost of former Gordon District dies aged 81
Tiffany Casey, mum of 14-year-old Preston Casey-Turnbull, who died by suicide in March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'Preston's just taken his own life': Mum of tragic 14-year-old shares pictures of son…
John Gillan of Arbroath who died during Storm Babet.
Wife's tribute to Aberdeen-born painter John Gillan who was killed during Storm Babet
Major General Jack Coull.
Family tribute to Major General Jack Coull of Ballater, 89