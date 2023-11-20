Appeal after man, 43, dies after crash on the A90 near Crimond

A police appeal has been made for information following a fatal road incident on the A90 near Crimond.

A 43-year-old man died in hospital following the crash that happened on Saturday November 18 shortly before 10am.

The Peterhead to Fraserburgh road was closed for 14 hours following the incident to allow police to investigate the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.55am, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a blue Nissan Qashqai car and a white lorry travelling on the A90 near to Crimond.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the car, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance where he later died.

“The passenger of the car, a 46-year-old woman, was discharged from hospital with no serious injuries.”

He continued: “The driver of the lorry, a 41-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The road was closed for around 14 hours to allow for investigation and vehicle recovery. The A90 reopened around midnight.”

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances of this collision and I would ask any members of the public who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision to check their dash-cam for footage as it could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0967 of 18 November.”