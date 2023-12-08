Scallywags play centre in Stonehaven REOPENS with reduced prices and rebrand for Drifters cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scallywags play centre in Stonehaven REOPENS with reduced prices and rebrand for Drifters cafe

The family has taken on the venue and changed the name of the food business.

By Shanay Taylor
Scallywags soft play in Stonehaven has been taken over by new owners Moira Cooper and Alan Willamson.
Scallywags soft play in Stonehaven has been taken over by new owners Moira Cooper and Alan Willamson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Scallywags soft play centre in Stonehaven has officially been saved as a new family has taken over ownership.

The popular pirate-themed entertainment centre closed its doors on September 17 after it became a “struggle” for previous owners to run following the devastating effects of covid.

Becoming a favourite place for families to schedule a playdate, it’s no surprise that the community was sad to hear of its closure.

However, Moira Cooper, 33 and Alan Williamson, 37, are pleased to share that they are the proud new owners of Scallywags.

The soft play area is pirate-themed.
The soft play area is pirate-themed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Eager to take it on they told the Press and Journal that they “wasted no time” getting in touch to “get the ball rolling”.

The couple say they were looking “for a new venture” which is why they chose to open Scallywags.

‘Nice place to have a business’

Ms Cooper said: “We’re very excited to be open. We took it over in mid-October, so it’s been a quick turnaround.

“We’ve put our own touch on it and freshened the place up. We spent quite a lot of money making it into a nice space.

Inside Scallywags soft play centre.
Inside Scallywags soft play centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It was quite good before – the soft play and everything was here – it’s just been a given a little revamp”.

Although the couple are quite new to Stonehaven, having only moved to the area last year, they both feel “at the heart of the community” now having Scallywags.

Fitting in right away, they say neighboring businesses on the promenade have been “helpful” adding “it’s a nice place to have a business”.

Alan and Moira pictured in the soft play area.
They took the business over in October. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Despite putting their own spin on things, they decided to keep the original name as it is “so well known” within the community.

However, they have changed the name of the cafe, formerly known as Drifters, to Old Salt. They have even put a churro in the logo as they plan to sell these all year round.

“We changed the cafe name from Drifters to Old Salt and we plan on driving that more in the near future.

Reduced prices

“But, we kept Scallywags. I think even if we had changed the name, it would always be known as Scallywags” they said.

Since opening the couple have reduced the prices and taken on new members of staff.

It used to cost £5 per child but is now £5 for the first child and £2.50 for additional children.

Inside the play centre is very colourful with pictures of animals to coincide with the pirate theme.
Inside the play centre is very colourful with pictures of animals to coincide with the pirate theme. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

During the week there is an after school club where every child is £2.50 from 3pm.

“We’ve taken on three new members of staff and we are hoping to take on a couple more in the new year, so it’s nearly double of what we started with.

“One of the first things we did was reduce the cost of entry because we know that it is a soul part of the community and we want to make it accessible”.

The couple recall it being a “wild few weeks” when they initially opened as Storm Babet wreaked havoc on the nation – including their new business.

The former cafe has been given a new name and a refurbishment.
The former cafe has been given a new name and a refurbishment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“In our first week we were battered by the storm and we didn’t know if we would still have a business one night.

“The whole front had been battered, the barriers along the beach smashed into the shutters.

The new Scallywags and Old Salt signage – formerly known as Drifters.

“It’s the same as all small businesses at the moment, we’re having to deal with a lot of factors and we are aware that’s going to be difficult, but we are confident”.

Scallywags is located on Stonehaven’s beach promenade and is open seven days a week. More information can be found here.

