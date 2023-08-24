‘A heavy heart’: Owner of Stonehaven soft play centre Scallywags announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A heavy heart’: Owner of Stonehaven soft play centre Scallywags announces closure

The much-loved soft play centre in Stonehaven will close its doors next month.

By Shanay Taylor
Scallywags is located on The Promenade.
A popular soft play centre in Stonehaven will close its doors for the last time next month.

The pirate-themed entertainment centre has become a favorite place for families to schedule a play date.

However, the team at Scallywags have announced the centre will close its doors on September 17.

‘Loved serving you all’

Taking to social media to share the news, Scallywags wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we are closing on September 17.

“We have loved serving you all over the years and watched your little ones grow, but all good things come to an end.

“Like many other small businesses its been a struggle since Covid. However it is time for me to visit pastures new.

“Hopefully our landlord finds other tenants to keep Scallywags going for you all. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years including my staff past and present.”

‘Long winter without a local soft play’

Scores of disappointed customers have since expressed their sadness over the centre closing.

Rosie Campbell commented: “So sad to hear this, we come often and it’s going to be a long winter without a local soft play. Thank you for all your hard work and for running such a lovely happy place.”

While Vanessa Bremner wrote: “This is such sad news Andy, we’re absolutely gutted!!

“Scallywags has been an absolute saviour for us over the past seven years and we’ll be so sad to see it go! We’ll be sure to get a good few trips in before you close! Wishing you all the best.”

Emma Moore also commented: “Very sad to read this Andy!

“You guys have been absolutely excellent for us in the last five years, some days a complete savior! Wishing you and the team all the best with whatever you go on to next.”

Claire Booth wrote: “This is so sad! One of my fav soft plays. The council and government need to put a stop to all of this as its so difficult to survive. Well done for everything you achieved.”

To close in three weeks

Scallywags, located on The Promenade in Stonehaven has been a popular spot for close to a decade.

Although it is hoped that new owners will keep the business running, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Scallywags has been approached for comment.

