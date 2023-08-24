‘A heavy heart’: Owner of Stonehaven soft play centre Scallywags announces closure

A popular soft play centre in Stonehaven will close its doors for the last time next month.

The pirate-themed entertainment centre has become a favorite place for families to schedule a play date.

However, the team at Scallywags have announced the centre will close its doors on September 17.

‘Loved serving you all’

Taking to social media to share the news, Scallywags wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we are closing on September 17.

“We have loved serving you all over the years and watched your little ones grow, but all good things come to an end.

“Like many other small businesses its been a struggle since Covid. However it is time for me to visit pastures new.

“Hopefully our landlord finds other tenants to keep Scallywags going for you all. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years including my staff past and present.”

‘Long winter without a local soft play’

Scores of disappointed customers have since expressed their sadness over the centre closing.

Rosie Campbell commented: “So sad to hear this, we come often and it’s going to be a long winter without a local soft play. Thank you for all your hard work and for running such a lovely happy place.”

While Vanessa Bremner wrote: “This is such sad news Andy, we’re absolutely gutted!!

“Scallywags has been an absolute saviour for us over the past seven years and we’ll be so sad to see it go! We’ll be sure to get a good few trips in before you close! Wishing you all the best.”

Emma Moore also commented: “Very sad to read this Andy!

“You guys have been absolutely excellent for us in the last five years, some days a complete savior! Wishing you and the team all the best with whatever you go on to next.”

Claire Booth wrote: “This is so sad! One of my fav soft plays. The council and government need to put a stop to all of this as its so difficult to survive. Well done for everything you achieved.”

To close in three weeks

Scallywags, located on The Promenade in Stonehaven has been a popular spot for close to a decade.

Although it is hoped that new owners will keep the business running, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Scallywags has been approached for comment.