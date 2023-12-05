‘We didn’t know if she’d have the strength to walk’: Brave Aberdeen toddler on her feet again as she fights cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We didn’t know if she’d have the strength to walk’: Brave Aberdeen toddler on her feet again as she fights cancer

Molly Burnett has learned to walk and talk again after battling leukemia for more than a year.

By Shanay Taylor
Molly Burnett has learned to walk again.
Molly Burnett has learned to walk again after her cancer diagnosis. Image: Nadia Hopkins.

A “brave” Aberdeen toddler has learned to walk and talk again after being diagnosed with cancer over a year ago.

Molly Burnett was diagnosed with leukemia in November last year and has shown her fighting spirit ever since.

Molly, who is nearly three, is now in remission and has 18 months of chemotherapy left to go.

As she was diagnosed right before Christmas last year, she was forced to spend it in hospital.

Molly two days before she was diagnosed. Image: Nadia Hopkins.

Learned to walk again after 11 months

A year on, her parents, Nadia Hopkins and Lewis Burnett are not only thankful to have their daughter home, but are feeling blessed to have her on her feet again.

Molly has managed to walk again after going through almost 11 months of physiotherapy.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, her mum, Nadia explained: “She’s been walking since August.

Molly and mum Nadia.
Molly and her mum Nadia. Image: Nadia Hopkins.

“She didn’t walk for almost 11 months and we didn’t know if she’d have the strength to walk again but she proved everybody wrong and was so determined”.

Due to her diagnosis, Molly has been “forced to grow up quicker than she should have” says Nadia.

“It’s so much to go through from being in hospital around doctors and meeting strangers at such a young age.

“From not being able to walk and talk to slowly regaining that. It took months to get to where we’re at now and each day is still a struggle.

Molly with her family. Image: Nadia Hopkins.

“Trying to keep Molly out of hospital at the moment is tough, she’s picking up so much bugs and her immune system is not great, so every bug we pick up, we end up in hospital.

“She’s a huge fighter and sometimes it’s Molly that gets me and Lewis through the day instead of us getting her through the day”.

Being “mummy’s little hero”, Nadia goes on to share how “Molly lights up every room she walks into”.

She has been awarded for her bravery. Image: Nadia Hopkins.

Adding: “Everybody puts a smile on their face when they see her. She loves dancing and singing, she’s born to be on stage.

“She’s fought through it all and came out on top every time”.

Molly has just come to her year milestone is is expected to finish treatment by June/July in 2025.

It’s been a long road for the family but Nadia shares how “things are starting to look a bit better” adding, “at the beginning it felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel, but now we are home, things are looking a bit better.

Molly learning to walk again. Image: Nadia Hopkins.

“Hopefully by June/July 2025 that will be us finished and able to say goodbye to this and close the door on it.

“We’ve come a year down the line, we can do another year and a half. It’s amazing to look back at how far she has come”.

Award for her bravery

Molly has also been recognised for her bravery as she has not only received a Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Award, but is also now an ambassador for the organisation.

Receiving the award has made both her parents “so proud” of their daughter.

Nadia said: “It’s just amazing that they can do this for kids. She loved getting the star and felt so special that she had done something.

Molly is a fighter. Image: Nadia Hopkins.

“She was so proud of it and we were so proud of her. For being so young, she is three on December 16, she’s got so much awareness, it’s unreal”.

Nadia and her family are extremely “happy” to make as much awareness of childhood cancer as they can, as she recalls not knowing much about it until Molly was diagnosed.

“To be honest, we didn’t know much about it until Molly was diagnosed and I think a lot of people are the same until you are in that circle, there’s not much out there”.

Molly turns three on December 16 and her mum hopes this year she can spend Christmas at home with her family.

Family planning trip to Disney in 2025

She added: “Here’s hoping we won’t be in hospital this Christmas. We’re hoping to have family Christmas”.

As Molly has always been too sick to have a meet and greet with Santa, her mum hopes that she can meet him this Friday.

Molly has learned to walk and talk again. Image: Nadia Hopkins.

“We’ve attempted to meet Santa three times in the last two weeks and every time she’s been in hospital.

“I hope she gets to meet Santa on Friday, she always says “Santa will give me a present”.

The family plan to take Molly to Disneyland in 2025 to mark her finishing her treatment.

“It will be a huge gift for her being so brave and strong though the whole thing and a huge relief for us all”.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sulayman Zulkernan
Concern growing for missing Edinburgh man last seen in Aberdeen
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A gamekeeper dad who encouraged his dogs to fight foxes and badgers and then posted videos of the bloody clashes on social media has been banned from keeping animals. Ryan Martin could be heard shouting encouragement while recording the disturbing video content that has since been removed from his TikTok account. The 23-year-old even warned his followers that what they were about to see 'isn't 100% legal' at the start of one of the clips Picture shows; Ryan Martin appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Aberdeen Sheriff Court) / TikTok (Ryan Martin) Date; Unknown
Cruel gamekeeper dad's bloody videos of dogs fighting foxes and badgers
Police have closed West North Street following a crash.
Woman taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen street
The Aberdeen vaccination centre will remain in the Bon Accord Centre for at least another year.
'There's a really good buzz': NHS takeover of empty unit injects new life into…
2
The audience gets into the Christmas spirit at the 55th Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for P&J/Evening Express Christmas Concert
The Cafe 52 hut has been given permission to remain in place from the Scottish Government.
Cafe 52 pavilion to stay for good as Scottish Government dismisses council's concerns about…
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain. Image: Met Office
Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
The AWPR near Maryculter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two people taken to hospital following crash on the A90 near Milltimber
Outside of Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons opens in Aberdeen as drive-thru becomes Canadian coffee chain's first store in…
Emergency services on Bedford Road.
Man found dead at property in Aberdeen