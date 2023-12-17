Permission granted for Shetland Isles spaceport with rockets set to launch as early as 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Permission granted for Shetland Isles spaceport with rockets set to launch as early as 2024

The long-awaited spaceport in the Lamba Ness area of Unst has now been given the all-clear by authorities.

By Graham Fleming
Lamba Ness spaceport has been granted permission by the Civil Aviation Authority. Image: SaxaVord
Lamba Ness spaceport has been granted permission by the Civil Aviation Authority. Image: SaxaVord

A site on the Shetland Isles is set to host the UK’s first licenced spaceport for vertical rocket launches.

SaxaVord spaceport, on the isle of Unst has now been cleared for 2024 rocket launches by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

SaxaVord UK Spaceport.
SaxaVord UK Spaceport. Image: SaxaVord/PA Wire

Two German companies, Rocket Factory Augsburg and HyImpulse, are set to carry out launches from SaxaVord in 2024.

Permission being granted means the site will play host to the first ever licenced vertical launch spaceport in the UK, in addition to a planned visitor’s centre and hotel.

The port will be in the Lamba Ness area, previously occupied by an RAF base owned by local couple Frank and Debbie Strong.

A historic moment for Shetland

SaxaVord say that the new development could also see Scottish-built rockets and satellites launching from the pad in the not-too-distant future.

Frank Strong, CEO of SaxaVord said: “The award of our spaceport licence is historic for Shetland, Scotland and the UK and places us firmly at the leading edge of the European and global space economy.

“As importantly for me it is also a fantastic achievement by our operations and licencing team, led by Scott Hammond, who have been working tirelessly alongside the UK Civil Aviation Authority for almost three years to secure this award.

Debbie and Frank Strong, owners of SaxaVord spaceport in Unst on the Shetland Islands.

“Our team is very proud that the government has entrusted us with operating a complex, multi-disciplinary and multi-launch spaceport and we all take this responsibility very seriously.

“There is much to do still but this is a fantastic way to end the year and head into Christmas.”

Spaceport could be welcome boost to economy

With the space sector thought to be worth £17.5 billion and support 48,800 jobs, the port could come as a welcome boost to the Isles’ economy.

Richard Lochhead, Scotland’s innovation minister, welcomed the news as a “new era” for space in Scotland.

He said: “As the UK’s first licensed vertical spaceport, SaxaVord and Scotland can soon be a gateway to space, deploying cutting edge small satellites into orbit for international and domestic customers alike.

UK Space Agency has invested a further £3.5 million to support the launch of operations at the Shetland Spaceport.
Rockets are set to launch from the site as early as 2024. Image: UK Space Agency

“Space continues to be a great opportunity; including for our economic development, the key role it plays in helping us fight the climate crisis and the power it has to inspire discovery and innovation.

“The Scottish Government’s aim for Scotland to become a multi-billion pound industry and Europe’s leading space nation has taken a significant step towards becoming a reality.

“We will continue to build on our strengths that include an innovative and diverse engineering base and world-class companies competing in international markets.”

Hotel and visitor centre planned on Unst as Shetland spaceport takes shape

