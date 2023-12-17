Permission granted for Shetland Isles spaceport with rockets set to launch as early as 2024

A site on the Shetland Isles is set to host the UK’s first licenced spaceport for vertical rocket launches.

SaxaVord spaceport, on the isle of Unst has now been cleared for 2024 rocket launches by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Two German companies, Rocket Factory Augsburg and HyImpulse, are set to carry out launches from SaxaVord in 2024.

Permission being granted means the site will play host to the first ever licenced vertical launch spaceport in the UK, in addition to a planned visitor’s centre and hotel.

The port will be in the Lamba Ness area, previously occupied by an RAF base owned by local couple Frank and Debbie Strong.

A historic moment for Shetland

SaxaVord say that the new development could also see Scottish-built rockets and satellites launching from the pad in the not-too-distant future.

Frank Strong, CEO of SaxaVord said: “The award of our spaceport licence is historic for Shetland, Scotland and the UK and places us firmly at the leading edge of the European and global space economy.

“As importantly for me it is also a fantastic achievement by our operations and licencing team, led by Scott Hammond, who have been working tirelessly alongside the UK Civil Aviation Authority for almost three years to secure this award.

“Our team is very proud that the government has entrusted us with operating a complex, multi-disciplinary and multi-launch spaceport and we all take this responsibility very seriously.

“There is much to do still but this is a fantastic way to end the year and head into Christmas.”

Spaceport could be welcome boost to economy

With the space sector thought to be worth £17.5 billion and support 48,800 jobs, the port could come as a welcome boost to the Isles’ economy.

Richard Lochhead, Scotland’s innovation minister, welcomed the news as a “new era” for space in Scotland.

He said: “As the UK’s first licensed vertical spaceport, SaxaVord and Scotland can soon be a gateway to space, deploying cutting edge small satellites into orbit for international and domestic customers alike.

“Space continues to be a great opportunity; including for our economic development, the key role it plays in helping us fight the climate crisis and the power it has to inspire discovery and innovation.

“The Scottish Government’s aim for Scotland to become a multi-billion pound industry and Europe’s leading space nation has taken a significant step towards becoming a reality.

“We will continue to build on our strengths that include an innovative and diverse engineering base and world-class companies competing in international markets.”