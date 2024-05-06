Carer stripped off resident’s clothing in front of others at Portlethen care home

A carer has been issued a warning after she humiliated a resident by stripping their clothing off in front of others at a care home in Portlethen.

Ndeye Thiam worked at Lethen Park Nursing Home when the incident occurred, prompting an investigation into her conduct.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) issued a report which found Ms Thiam’s fitness to practice impaired following a humiliating incident for one resident.

The report stated that on September 27, 2022, Ms Thiam removed resident AA’s trousers and continence pad in the presence of other residents in the lounge.

On November 22, 2022, she transferred resident BB from her wheelchair into a single seat by placing both hands above BB’s waist and lifting her.

Her actions contradicted resident BB’s care plan, which required two people and a zimmer frame for any transfers. This could have caused physical harm to the resident.

As a result, Ms Thiam’s conduct was determined not to be in keeping with the values of social service workers.

Carer failed to respect resident’s ‘dignity and privacy’

The report stated: “By removing clothing from AA in the presence of other service users, you failed to respect AA’s dignity and privacy.”

“You have demonstrated very little insight or remorse for your actions. It does not appear that you understand the seriousness of your behaviour or the potential impact it may have had on AA and BB.”

The SSSC panel found Ms Thiam’s behaviour fell well below the standard of care workers and that she did not acknowledge her past failings noting “We do not have evidence of insight, remorse or regret”.

However, factors in her favour were that she had been given a positive reference by her current employer and completed further manual handling training.

In conclusion, Ms Thiam, who is based in Aberdeen, was issued a 12-month warning on her file as well as supervision conditions.

The operator of Lethen Park Nursing Home, Barchester, has been contacted for comment.