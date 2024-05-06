Carer stripped off resident’s clothing in front of others at Portlethen care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Carer stripped off resident’s clothing in front of others at Portlethen care home

The incident took place while Ndeye Thiam worked at Lethen Park Nursing Home.

By Ross Hempseed
The incident happened at Lethen Park Nursing Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
The incident happened at Lethen Park Nursing Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

A carer has been issued a warning after she humiliated a resident by stripping their clothing off in front of others at a care home in Portlethen.

Ndeye Thiam worked at Lethen Park Nursing Home when the incident occurred, prompting an investigation into her conduct.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) issued a report which found Ms Thiam’s fitness to practice impaired following a humiliating incident for one resident.

The report stated that on September 27, 2022, Ms Thiam removed resident AA’s trousers and continence pad in the presence of other residents in the lounge.

The carer was previously employed by Barchester Care. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

On November 22, 2022, she transferred resident BB from her wheelchair into a single seat by placing both hands above BB’s waist and lifting her.

Her actions contradicted resident BB’s care plan, which required two people and a zimmer frame for any transfers. This could have caused physical harm to the resident.

As a result, Ms Thiam’s conduct was determined not to be in keeping with the values of social service workers.

Carer failed to respect resident’s ‘dignity and privacy’

The report stated: “By removing clothing from AA in the presence of other service users, you failed to respect AA’s dignity and privacy.”

“You have demonstrated very little insight or remorse for your actions. It does not appear that you understand the seriousness of your behaviour or the potential impact it may have had on AA and BB.”

The SSSC panel found Ms Thiam’s behaviour fell well below the standard of care workers and that she did not acknowledge her past failings noting “We do not have evidence of insight, remorse or regret”.

However, factors in her favour were that she had been given a positive reference by her current employer and completed further manual handling training.

In conclusion, Ms Thiam, who is based in Aberdeen, was issued a 12-month warning on her file as well as supervision conditions.

The operator of Lethen Park Nursing Home, Barchester, has been contacted for comment.

