News

GALLERY: Dozens of brave dippers take part in Aberdeen’s Boxing Day Nippy Dip

Our photographer Kenny Elrick captured the key moments as swimmers plunged into the icy waters of Aberdeen Beach to raise money for local charities.

Hundreds of brave participants plunged into the North Sea waters at Aberdeen Beach for this year's Boxing Day Nippy Dip Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga & kennyelrick

Dozens of fearless dippers jumped into the cold waters of the North Sea at Aberdeen Beach during the annual Boxing Day Nippy Dip.

Large crowds of brave participants were not scared by the freezing temperatures (0C outside and 9C inside the water) and plunged into the sea at 10.30am.

The well-known event, organised by the Aberdeen Lions Club, raises funds for local charities.

The popular tradition takes place every year at Aberdeen Beach, however, it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the turnout in today’s Nippy Dip was much lower than last year due to the Beach Leisure Centre being closed, with participants not having access to changing facilities or toilets.

Aberdeen’s Nippy Dip best pictures

Our photographer Kenny Elrick has taken the best pictures to illustrate the fun of this year’s Boxing Day Nippy Dip at Aberdeen Beach.

Dozens of participants run into the water at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Boxing Day Nippy Dip participants often wear Christmas-related costumes. Picture of (L-R) Victoria Smith, Pauline Irving, Paul Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Although participation was lower than last year, many dippers still plunged into the freezing water today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A woman with a Santa hat happily runs across the seashore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A man swims dressed as an elf during today’s Boxing Day Nippy Dip Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brave dippers jumped into the waters of Aberdeen Beach to raise money for local charities. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Some dogs also took part in Aberdeen’s Nippy Dip. Picture of (L-R) Emma Middleton, Ollie Middleton, Katy McPherson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Swimmers were not put off by the cold temperatures of the water, which recorded 9C. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
This year’s Nippy Dip was the second one since the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of (L-R) Alix Taylor, Ben Taylor, Libby Taylor wearing Santa hats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dippers at the Nippy Dip are encouraged to raise further funds to support their preferred charity. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Many brave dippers were in the water for several minutes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson