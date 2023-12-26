GALLERY: Dozens of brave dippers take part in Aberdeen’s Boxing Day Nippy Dip

Dozens of fearless dippers jumped into the cold waters of the North Sea at Aberdeen Beach during the annual Boxing Day Nippy Dip.

Large crowds of brave participants were not scared by the freezing temperatures (0C outside and 9C inside the water) and plunged into the sea at 10.30am.

The well-known event, organised by the Aberdeen Lions Club, raises funds for local charities.

The popular tradition takes place every year at Aberdeen Beach, however, it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the turnout in today’s Nippy Dip was much lower than last year due to the Beach Leisure Centre being closed, with participants not having access to changing facilities or toilets.

Aberdeen’s Nippy Dip best pictures

Our photographer Kenny Elrick has taken the best pictures to illustrate the fun of this year’s Boxing Day Nippy Dip at Aberdeen Beach.