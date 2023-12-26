Aberdeen Exiles win annual Boxing Day fixture at Rubislaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Exiles win annual Boxing Day fixture at Rubislaw

The Exiles defeated an Aberdeen Select 29-17 in the Boxing Day match which is now in its 93rd year.

By Gary Heatly
An Aberdeen Select played an Aberdeen Exiles side at Rubislaw on Boxing Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An Aberdeen Select played an Aberdeen Exiles side at Rubislaw on Boxing Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Aberdeen Exiles came out on top 29-17 in the traditional Boxing Day rugby fixture versus the Aberdeen Select in a match played in great spirits in front of a healthy crowd.

Now in its 93rd year and this time around being known as the PST Energy Ltd Exiles match, many familiar faces from the rugby scene in the north-east got together at Aberdeen Grammar’s Rubislaw ground for the fixture.

With the excesses of Christmas Day perhaps still in the systems, the teams were level at 0-0 after around 25 minutes, but things soon opened up and the tries started to flow.

The Aberdeen Select side that took on the Aberdeen Exiles. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The game was still in the mix heading into the closing stages, but the Exiles managed to see out the victory to back up their 37-19 triumph from 12 months ago.

The Aberdeen Exiles side that were in action on Boxing Day at Rubislaw. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Rory McKay, a former Glasgow Warriors player who was coaching the Exiles alongside Matthew Johnson, said: “The players really stuck in well and battled hard against a good Select team.

“Obviously a lot of the Exiles haven’t played together before, so it can take a bit of time to get into things, but they did a good job and it was good to see such a range of players in the squad including young talents like Ross Brown and Ross Birnie.

“Peter Jericevich showed his quality to control things well and it was just a great game which has been part of my festive routine for as long as I can remember.”

Aberdeen Grammar’s father and son duo Eric and Ryan Strachan were coaching the Select squad and the former said: “It was an end-to-end game with both sides putting a lot of energy into things meaning that it turned into a good contest.

“It was pleasing to see everyone getting a good run out.”

The Aberdeen Exiles emerged victorious in the annual Rubislaw fixture. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

One of the organisers Jim Sugden added: “It really was a cracking match played in great spirits and it is what rugby in the area is all about.

“It was good to see players of all ages and who have connections with numerous local clubs coming together and then socialising with family and friends afterwards.”

There was a good crowd at Rubislaw to watch the Boxing Day rugby. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen Exiles on the charge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Post-match there was a lunch which took place at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club’s Mannofield clubhouse with over 70 in attendance.

