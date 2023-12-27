Aberdeen schools see huge 230% rise in pupil assaults on teachers over five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen schools see huge 230% rise in pupil assaults on teachers over five years

A worrying 241 assaults were logged by the council in the year from 2022-23, compared to just 72 in 2019.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Attacks on teachers in Aberdeen schools have increased. Image: Shutterstock
The number of physical attacks on Aberdeen teachers by school pupils has increased by more than 230% in the space of five years, new figures show.

A worrying 241 assaults were logged by the council in the year 2022-23, compared to just 72 in 2019.

The shocking figure is also more than double the number of incidents recorded a year earlier when teachers were attacked 104 times.

Under-fire Northfield Academy has been at the centre of growing concerns across Scotland over violence in schools.

Last year teachers at the Aberdeen secondary school voted to go on strike due to fears for their own safety.

Northfield Academy has been at the centre of concerns over school violence. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Earlier in 2023 the school brought in a gang violence expert with experience in tackling armed robberies to help with the crisis.

But while physical attacks on teachers have risen across the city, the new statistics also show a sudden decline in separate violent or aggressive encounters.

In 2022-23, 45 incidents were recorded by the council, compared to the much higher figure of 169 the year before.

The latest figures were obtained by the Scottish Tories, who claimed the Scottish Government must do more to protect struggling staff.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr: Image: DC Thomson.

North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “These figures are shameful and emphasise the growing problem of violence in schools across Aberdeen.

“It’s clear that far too many teachers in the city are at risk of being physically abused as they do their job.

“This worrying trend is yet another issue facing Scotland which the SNP have failed to take proper action on to the detriment of our young people and school staff.”

Aberdeen City Council’s education committee chairman Martin Greig. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Lib Dem Councillor Martin Greig, who convenes the education committee due to his party’s coalition with the SNP, said: “Disruption and misbehaviour in schools is unacceptable.

“The council works closely with partners, including unions and police, to tackle issues of disorder.

“Innovative social care projects have also been introduced with a focus on prevention.

“It is vital to keep on working together to ensure that every school community is a safe and caring environment for everyone.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland’s schools should be safe learning environments for all – violent and abusive behaviour towards pupils or staff is completely unacceptable.

“While the latest Relationships and Behaviour in Scottish Schools Research report made clear most young people are well behaved in school it showed disruptive behaviours have increased since 2016.

“The Education Secretary has been clear that this must be improved, and has set out five steps to address concerns around behaviour including bringing forward a National Action Plan.”

