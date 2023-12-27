Aberdeen schools see huge 230% rise in pupil assaults on teachers over five years

The number of physical attacks on Aberdeen teachers by school pupils has increased by more than 230% in the space of five years, new figures show.

A worrying 241 assaults were logged by the council in the year 2022-23, compared to just 72 in 2019.

The shocking figure is also more than double the number of incidents recorded a year earlier when teachers were attacked 104 times.

Under-fire Northfield Academy has been at the centre of growing concerns across Scotland over violence in schools.

Last year teachers at the Aberdeen secondary school voted to go on strike due to fears for their own safety.

Earlier in 2023 the school brought in a gang violence expert with experience in tackling armed robberies to help with the crisis.

But while physical attacks on teachers have risen across the city, the new statistics also show a sudden decline in separate violent or aggressive encounters.

In 2022-23, 45 incidents were recorded by the council, compared to the much higher figure of 169 the year before.

The latest figures were obtained by the Scottish Tories, who claimed the Scottish Government must do more to protect struggling staff.

North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “These figures are shameful and emphasise the growing problem of violence in schools across Aberdeen.

“It’s clear that far too many teachers in the city are at risk of being physically abused as they do their job.

“This worrying trend is yet another issue facing Scotland which the SNP have failed to take proper action on to the detriment of our young people and school staff.”

Lib Dem Councillor Martin Greig, who convenes the education committee due to his party’s coalition with the SNP, said: “Disruption and misbehaviour in schools is unacceptable.

“The council works closely with partners, including unions and police, to tackle issues of disorder.

“Innovative social care projects have also been introduced with a focus on prevention.

“It is vital to keep on working together to ensure that every school community is a safe and caring environment for everyone.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland’s schools should be safe learning environments for all – violent and abusive behaviour towards pupils or staff is completely unacceptable.

“While the latest Relationships and Behaviour in Scottish Schools Research report made clear most young people are well behaved in school it showed disruptive behaviours have increased since 2016.

“The Education Secretary has been clear that this must be improved, and has set out five steps to address concerns around behaviour including bringing forward a National Action Plan.”