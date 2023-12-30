“Significant concern” for missing Nairn pensioner as police issue appeal

Police say there is “significant concern” for a Nairn pensioner who has been missing since yesterday.

Malcolm MacLeod, 80, was last seen in the Nairn area when he boarded a bus for Inverness at around 10am.

But now police say there is reason for concern after not being seen since taking that journey onto the A96.

Malcolm is also said to have links to both the Glasgow and Aberdeen areas.

He was last seen wearing a grey puffer jacket, grey beanie hat and black trousers using his walking stick.

He is described to be 5ft 8in tall with an average build, short grey hair, clean shaven and wearing glasses.

Now police are appealing for the public’s help to find Malcolm.

Worries over Malcolm’s welfare

Sergeant Craig McGhee, Aviemore Police Station, said: “There’s significant concern for Malcolm’s welfare.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they have seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information thought to be useful to the inquiry should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2792 of 29 December, 2023.