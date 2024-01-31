Meet the canine crew ready to bring a pawsitive experience to Aberdeen’s heliports

Naso and Dorothy are the latest four-legged volunteers, ready to bring a pawsitive experience to Aberdeen’s heliports.

Offshore Helicopters Services has recruited two new members to its crew – a pair of therapets helping to ease passengers who may feel anxious before flying.

Travelling can be a frightening thing for many but since the launch of therapets back in 2019, passengers have shared their excitement when meeting the furry companions.

Becoming a hit within Aberdeen International Airport, the scheme has now launched at the city’s heliports.

Aberdeen’s heliports launch Helipets

As the departure lounge was filled with passengers waiting to board a chopper to take them offshore, they weren’t only greeted with delays, as two friendly dogs, both wagging their tails walked in.

The crew is set to visit the terminals to create a positive experience for North Sea workers ahead of their travels.

It aims to alleviate work-related stress levels and aims to promote wellbeing whilst creating a relaxed and comfortable environment.

Martin Stubbs, Director of Operators at OHS said he is “delighted” to have the canine crew join their team.

He said: “We’ve seen such a crowd lining up to meet the dogs today.

“It’s a distraction for a little while – it’s not always easy flying, especially in a helicopter. Most of us don’t have to get a helicopter to work.

“It has been a working partnership with Therapets over the last few months and we are excited to see it finally come to life.

“It’s nice for the people travelling, especially on days like today, when we are facing delays due to the weather.”

The dogs have even managed to spark conversation between passengers, with some showing off pictures of their own furry friends.

He added: “The dogs are a great addition, they aren’t phased about the noise of the aircraft or how many people are in the terminal. They have such a good temperament.”

OHS hope to extend the scheme to their staff members, who would also benefit from seeing the dogs in the workplace.

Meet Naso and Dorothy

Naso and Dorothy have been therapet dogs for several years, with many at the terminal today saying they were “born for the role.”

Naso was rescued from Milan after being found hanging from a tree with his paws duck-taped, he has been with Canine Concern Scotland Trust ever since.

While Dorothy – who has received the nickname of “Princess Dorothy” – has settled into her role “perfectly”.

Speaking to Diane Wood and Carole Ledingham, who are both trustee directors of the charity, they said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch helipets in Aberdeen.

“It is a natural progression from the initiative at Aberdeen Airport. We have experienced first-hand how the therapets provide a positive experience including those dealing with mental health challenges as the dogs promote calmness and relaxation.

“Research shows that working away from home and in a fault-intolerant environment is highly stressful. A helipets visit can have a positive impact on the pre-flight experience.”

The charity is also in need of more volunteers within the Peterhead area as their demand has now outnumbered the number of members they have.

If you would like to learn more about Canine Concern Scotland Trust, visit their website here.