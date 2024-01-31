Meet the canine crew ready to bring a pawsitive experience to Aberdeen’s heliports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the canine crew ready to bring a pawsitive experience to Aberdeen’s heliports

Naso and Dorothy were at the departures lounge today greeting delayed passengers.

By Shanay Taylor
Helipets has launched in Aberdeen.
Helipets launches in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Naso and Dorothy are the latest four-legged volunteers, ready to bring a pawsitive experience to Aberdeen’s heliports.

Offshore Helicopters Services has recruited two new members to its crew – a pair of therapets helping to ease passengers who may feel anxious before flying.

Travelling can be a frightening thing for many but since the launch of therapets back in 2019, passengers have shared their excitement when meeting the furry companions.

Becoming a hit within Aberdeen International Airport, the scheme has now launched at the city’s heliports.

Aberdeen’s heliports launch Helipets

As the departure lounge was filled with passengers waiting to board a chopper to take them offshore, they weren’t only greeted with delays, as two friendly dogs, both wagging their tails walked in.

The crew is set to visit the terminals to create a positive experience for North Sea workers ahead of their travels.

The Therapets will be in the heliport every Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson.

It aims to alleviate work-related stress levels and aims to promote wellbeing whilst creating a relaxed and comfortable environment.

Martin Stubbs, Director of Operators at OHS said he is “delighted” to have the canine crew join their team.

He said: “We’ve seen such a crowd lining up to meet the dogs today.

“It’s a distraction for a little while – it’s not always easy flying, especially in a helicopter. Most of us don’t have to get a helicopter to work.

“It has been a working partnership with Therapets over the last few months and we are excited to see it finally come to life.

Aberdeen airport first therapy dog team, brought to you by Therapet and Aberdeen International Airport for anxious flyers. Picture of (L-R) Kelly Anne Wiseman with Vinnie, Montana Wright (Swissport staff), Dianne Wood with Breagh. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 29/04/2019
Aberdeen airport’s first therapy dog team. Image: KENNY ELRICK 29/04/2019

“It’s nice for the people travelling, especially on days like today, when we are facing delays due to the weather.”

The dogs have even managed to spark conversation between passengers, with some showing off pictures of their own furry friends.

He added: “The dogs are a great addition, they aren’t phased about the noise of the aircraft or how many people are in the terminal. They have such a good temperament.”

OHS hope to extend the scheme to their staff members, who would also benefit from seeing the dogs in the workplace.

Meet Naso and Dorothy

Naso and Dorothy have been therapet dogs for several years, with many at the terminal today saying they were “born for the role.”

Naso was rescued from Milan. Image: DC Thomson.

Naso was rescued from Milan after being found hanging from a tree with his paws duck-taped, he has been with Canine Concern Scotland Trust ever since.

While Dorothy – who has received the nickname of “Princess Dorothy” – has settled into her role “perfectly”.

Princess Dorothy ready to greet passengers. Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking to Diane Wood and Carole Ledingham, who are both trustee directors of the charity, they said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch helipets in Aberdeen.

“It is a natural progression from the initiative at Aberdeen Airport. We have experienced first-hand how the therapets provide a positive experience including those dealing with mental health challenges as the dogs promote calmness and relaxation.

“Research shows that working away from home and in a fault-intolerant environment is highly stressful. A helipets visit can have a positive impact on the pre-flight experience.”

The charity is also in need of more volunteers within the Peterhead area as their demand has now outnumbered the number of members they have.

If you would like to learn more about Canine Concern Scotland Trust, visit their website here.

