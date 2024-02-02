Aberdeen drivers warn of ‘killer’ pot hole on Wellington Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home

Aberdeen drivers warn of ‘killer’ pot hole on Wellington Road

Aidan McPherson, 20, was handed an eye-watering maintenance bill after a drive on the busy route near Nigg.

By Graham Fleming
Drivers have been left furious by an "atrocious" pothole on Wellington Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Drivers have been left furious by an "atrocious" pothole on Wellington Road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen driver has issued a warning over a pot hole which left him with an eye-watering repair bill.

Aidan McPherson, 20, was handed an invoice for more than £1,500 after driving down the old Wellington Road near Nigg.

Aiden who lives in Westhill, was driving with his girlfriend to get a McDonald’s meal last night at around 7pm when he drove his BMW 1 Series over a large pothole on the A956 and heard a “large bang”.

Aidan McPherson
Aidan, 20, got a huge shock after hitting the pothole.

He lost control of his car and had to pull into the side of the road to await rescue.

When checking for damage, he realised both passenger side wheels were destroyed and the front alloy completely displaced.

Now Aidan has been hit with a bill totalling more than £1,500, which is almost his entire monthly wage.

Counting the cost of Wellington Road pothole

He said: “The noise was like nothing else I’d ever heard to be honest. It was a very metallic sound.

“Then there was a loud bang and all my warning lights came on in my car and it started going out of control.

“My reaction wasn’t very PG to be honest – I’ll say that.

“I couldn’t steer that well so I had to pull into the roadside. All I can remember is a lot of anger and swear words.

“I had to get towed and it took over three hours for someone to come and get us.”

The pothole is on Wellington Road between Cove and Marywell/ Portlethen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aidan is now counting the cost of the poor condition of the road.

“I’m needing two tyres on the passenger side, both front and back,” he continued.

“My alloy is completely damaged and unrepairable so I need a whole new one which is going to cost me £700.

“I also need my wheels realigned now and that is costing me £288. The cost from the garage is roughly £1,500 in total.

“I wasn’t too happy when I got the bill through, shall we say.

“I just got paid and that’s most of my monthly wage gone.”

Damaged tyre
Aidan is also counting the cost of two new tyres after hitting the pot hole.

Wellington Road pothole reported

Now the 20-year-old is facing the process of trying to recoup some of the costs caused by the faulty road.

He added: “I’m in the process of trying to report the pot hole right now. I’ve been told it isn’t very easy so I’m expecting an uphill battle.

“I hope I get can at least something for the damages.

“The pot holes are atrocious – I’ve driven that road many times and I’ve never had any bad experiences until now.

“It’s the first time something as bad as this has damaged my car.”

Damaged alloy
Aidan’s front passenger-side alloy had to be completely replaced.

Drivers take to social media

A number of other Aberdeen road users have also taken to social media to voice their frustrations with the condition of the road just off the A92.

Many claimed they are paying hundreds after their own encounters.

Beverly Davidson said: “It killed my tyre today and now I’ve ended up £150 lighter.”

Yvonne Stewart said: “I was £145 when I was reported this three weeks ago when I burst my tyre on it.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous it’s not been fixed yet. It’s bad enough for cars but incredibly dangerous for motorbikes.”

Laurie Leslie added: “I blew my tyre on that road on Tuesday night. I hit two huge pot holes.”

Emma Hulse claimed: “This happened to our car a week ago, and burst our tyre. We just had a new tyre fitted and I feel bad for everyone in the same position.”

Council investigating infamous road

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said: “The Council has an approved budget of £7.234 million for roads maintenance activities including potholes. Where citizens advise the council of concerns around potholes, they will be inspected and repaired accordingly.

“In addition, the council has committed to invest an additional £19.5 million between 2023 and 2028 in both road and pavement repairs to ensure we continually improve the condition of our roads in our city.”