Newmachar fire: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it, never mind on my own street’

Newmachar residents have been left devastated for their neighbours after a ferocious blaze destroyed their home.

Those dwelling on the quiet Mameulah Road were left shocked on Saturday afternoon when a fire broke out.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene at around 1pm, along with a helicopter.

Video showed large plumes of smoke billowing from the quiet Aberdeenshire town.

Following an operation which spanned more than four hours, firefighters eventually left the scene around 5.20pm.

It is understood that no-one was harmed.

However the fire, which neighbours say originated from a shed located in the back garden, has left the property destroyed.

The P&J visited the scene today, to find the roof completely caved in.

Fire is ‘devastating’ for Newmachar couple

A neighbour who lives nearby said that “he’d never seen anything like it” and was worried for the couple who lived there.

He said: “We first seen the fire online – it was on Fubar news.

“We were out for a drive at the time and it was quite shocking what we were seeing on social media.

“I’ve never seen anything like it – it’s something that you could never imagine to see on your very own street.

“I think it came from the shed, it blew alight then transferred onto the roof – that’s what I’m led to believe at the moment.

“We came back and all the smoke was blowing onto our house, it was just all black.

“By the time we came home the fire was all put out, I didn’t actually see the flames.”

Community rally round couple after fire

The neighbour said it was heart-breaking that the owner’s valuables have been destroyed.

“The damage done to their home is absolutely devastating, I don’t know the owners too well but they are a lovely old couple,” he said.

“They’re retired now and it is a shame all their sentimental belongings must be destroyed.

“Local people in the area have asked to set up a fundraiser for the couple in question, but I don’t think that’s what they want.

“I think at this moment in time they want the insurance company to come and take a look at it before any of that gets organised.”

Fire service acted quickly to deal with Newmachar blaze

Another neighbour who lives nearby was full of praise for how the fire service dealt with such a challenging incident.

She added: “From what I could tell it was over pretty quickly, I was only out of the house for an hour and by the time I was back it was dealt with.

“I came home to a lot of police and fire engines in the street, it’s normally pretty quiet so it was a surprise.

“I also saw the damage, it’s quite difficult to miss it. It’s not nice to see.

“I hope that the couple living there can get something sorted and have somewhere they can go in the meantime.”