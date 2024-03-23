Firefighters called to house fire in Newmachar

Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Newmachar area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about the blaze at 1.01pm this afternoon.

Four appliances from Aberdeen Central and Oldmeldrum are currently in attendance alongside an aerial appliance.

Firefighters have deployed the use of four hose reel jets, one main jet and one covering jet to extinguish the flames.

Two thermal imaging cameras and six breathing apparatus have also been in use by crews at the scene.

A fire spokeswoman said firefighters are “making good progress” in tackling the blaze.

Video footage published on Fubar News shows large plumes of black smoke rising from a residential area in the Aberdeenshire village.

