Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Firefighters called to house fire in Newmachar

Four fire crews and an aerial appliance are in attendance.

By Michelle Henderson
Plumes of smoke coming from house in Newmachar.
Video footage uploaded to social media shows the extent of the blaze in Newmachar. Image: Fubar News.

Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Newmachar area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about the blaze at 1.01pm this afternoon.

Four appliances from Aberdeen Central and Oldmeldrum are currently in attendance alongside an aerial appliance.

Plumes of smoke coming from a property in Newmachar.
Onlookers have captured video footage of large plums of smoke coming from a house in the Newmachar area. Image: Fubar News.

Firefighters have deployed the use of four hose reel jets, one main jet and one covering jet to extinguish the flames.

Two thermal imaging cameras and six breathing apparatus have also been in use by crews at the scene.

A fire spokeswoman said firefighters are “making good progress” in tackling the blaze.

Black smoke fills the air due to a house fire in Newmachar.
The blaze broke out at around 1pm today, Image: Fubar News.

Video footage published on Fubar News shows large plumes of black smoke rising from a residential area in the Aberdeenshire village.

More to follow. 

