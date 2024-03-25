‘Not as easy as it looks’: Aberdeen teaching student appears on Countdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Not as easy as it looks’: Aberdeen teaching student appears on Countdown

Stuart Ingham wanted to push himself outside his comfort zone by appearing on the long-running Channel 4 show.

By Bailey Moreton
Stuart Ingham (right) with Countdown host Colin Murray. Image: University of Dundee/Facebook
Stuart Ingham (right) with Countdown host Colin Murray. Image: University of Dundee/Facebook

Aberdeen teaching student Stuart Ingham said he was pushed well outside his comfort zone when he appeared on Channel 4’s Countdown.

Stuart, who also works as a Tesco delivery driver, appeared on Monday’s episode of the long-running daytime gameshow.

Mr Ingham is studying to become a primary school teacher at Dundee University, which he said inspired him to enter the show.

The education student said he wanted to push himself outside of his comfort zone by appearing on Countdown. Image: Stuart Ingham/Facebook

In a post to Facebook, he wrote: “Part of my reason for going on Countdown today was because as student teachers we are told to challenge our pupils and this sometimes means being in situations outside their comfort zone.

“I’m keen to keep doing these things as an adult as we do like to stay in our comfort zone. As most will know maths is my thing, so this was certainly an experience and a half adding in the word element.

“I would highly recommend others to apply and it’s certainly not as easy as it looks.”

Countdown contestant Stuart Ingham loses out

While Mr Ingham said he was “ready for the challenge” on the show, he ultimately lost out to his opponent.

Previous three-time winner Toby Byfield, 28, won by a score of 117 to 40.

Mr Ingham is often on the road, commuting from Aberdeen for classes in Dundee.

When he’s not studying, working or appearing on television, he enjoys travelling.

Speaking during the episode, he said one of his favourite destinations was Kenya.

Countdown host Colin Murray and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham share a photo, and a love of giraffes. Image: University of Dundee/Facebook

“I like having the sundown when you see the giraffes going by, that’s the best part,” he said.

Host Colin Murray complimented Mr Ingham on his clear speaking voice when calling out the vowels and consonants.

The episode aired on Monday and is available online.

Masked robbers raid Old Aberdeen convenience store

More from TV & Film

Louis Walsh has said he has ‘regret’ about being outspoken about other famous faces while in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Matt Crossick/PA)
Louis Walsh ‘regrets’ comments about other celebrities during Big Brother stint
Lorraine Kelly was surprised with the news by Susanna Reid on her ITV daytime show (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly to be honoured with Bafta special award at television ceremony
Linda Nolan has called on celebrities who mocked the Princess of Wales before her cancer announcement to apologise (Yui Mok/PA)
Linda Nolan: Celebrities should apologise for mocking Kate
Colson Smith placed third in Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)
CBB’s Colson Smith: I was handed a Corrie script within hours of leaving house
Ralf Little has left Death In Paradise after four years on the series. (BBc)
Ralf Little departs Death In Paradise after four years
Robin Windsor (Matt Crossick/PA)
Private funeral for former Strictly star Robin Windsor to be held in Ipswich
Russell Brand has denied the claims (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Making Russell Brand complaint to Channel 4 was ‘exhausting’, woman says
Brian Cox (Ian West/PA)
Celebrities are just hard-working actors who earned recognition, Brian Cox says
Noor Bouziane, one of the fired contestants from The Apprentice (BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston)
Fired Apprentice star claims ‘negative experience’ stopped her going on spin-off
Gladiators contender Chung Leong. (BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media)
Gladiators contender ‘disappointed’ at missing place in final due to injury

Conversation