‘Not as easy as it looks’: Aberdeen teaching student appears on Countdown

Aberdeen teaching student Stuart Ingham said he was pushed well outside his comfort zone when he appeared on Channel 4’s Countdown.

Stuart, who also works as a Tesco delivery driver, appeared on Monday’s episode of the long-running daytime gameshow.

Mr Ingham is studying to become a primary school teacher at Dundee University, which he said inspired him to enter the show.

In a post to Facebook, he wrote: “Part of my reason for going on Countdown today was because as student teachers we are told to challenge our pupils and this sometimes means being in situations outside their comfort zone.

“I’m keen to keep doing these things as an adult as we do like to stay in our comfort zone. As most will know maths is my thing, so this was certainly an experience and a half adding in the word element.

“I would highly recommend others to apply and it’s certainly not as easy as it looks.”

Countdown contestant Stuart Ingham loses out

While Mr Ingham said he was “ready for the challenge” on the show, he ultimately lost out to his opponent.

Previous three-time winner Toby Byfield, 28, won by a score of 117 to 40.

Mr Ingham is often on the road, commuting from Aberdeen for classes in Dundee.

When he’s not studying, working or appearing on television, he enjoys travelling.

Speaking during the episode, he said one of his favourite destinations was Kenya.

“I like having the sundown when you see the giraffes going by, that’s the best part,” he said.

Host Colin Murray complimented Mr Ingham on his clear speaking voice when calling out the vowels and consonants.

The episode aired on Monday and is available online.