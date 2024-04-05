Bond stunt double to join Inverurie man on Aberdeen to Gibraltar bike ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Bond stunt double to join Inverurie man on Aberdeen to Gibraltar bike ride

Wayne Clarke is joining various silver screen industry members on an enormous charity motorbike challenge.

By Isaac Buchan
Left to right: Richard Fell, Harvey McVicar, Shaun Bellairs-Wray and Wayne Clarke. Image: Wayne Clarke.
Left to right: Richard Fell, Harvey McVicar, Shaun Bellairs-Wray and Wayne Clarke. Image: Wayne Clarke.

An Inverurie man is teaming up with three friends – and someone who has played 007’s lookalike on the big screen – to ride 2900 miles across the UK and Spain for charity.

Wayne Clarke, 58, along with friends Richard Fell, Harvey McVicar and Shaun Bellairs-Wray are taking on the challenge to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and Aerobility, after a close friend passed away from the disease.

Bond stars could “Never say Never Again” to coming along for the ride

Paul Edmondson (left) doubled for Daniel Craig in all his Bond motorcycle scenes. Picture date: Wednesday September 28, 2022.

And they will be accompanied by some famous faces across the way, with Daniel Craig’s motorcycle double Paul Edmondson, and Lee Morrison, Stunt Co-ordinator for all of Craig’s Bond films, Dune part two and Masters of the Air, coming along “for your ride only”.

Also joining the star-studded lineup is DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, and TT Rider, and Dakar Rally competitor James Hillier.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Wayne revealed that Lee Morrison got involved through being next-door neighbours with Richard Fell.

Lee also managed to secure the group a loan of four bespoke motorcycles from Triumph, through being a brand ambassador for the manufacturer.

“[Lee] is a brand ambassador for Triumph, and it was him who went to Triumph on our behalf, because we had already written to them and we had no reply.

“He went to Triumph and they instantly came back and said they will loan us four bikes so hopefully I will get them delivered to the house on the 10th of April”, said Wayne.

Motorcycle world bands together to support 2900 mile trip

The journey will start at Aberdeen airport, with Wayne and 3 others, all air traffic controllers, visit every National Air Traffic Services tower.

Map of the route the “24 in 24” team will be taking this April.  Supplied by Wayne Clarke.

The trip will take them through every part of the UK, and across Spain to Gibraltar.

The fundraiser has also received large backing from the wider motorcycle community with Alan Gardner, owner of British Superbike Team OMG Racing, who himself has prostate cancer, donating a large sum.

Picture shows; The ’24in24′ team with British Superbike legend Michael Rutter, who signed the helmet to be auctioned off. Supplied by Wayne Clarke

Support has also been received from Brittany Ferries who waved their fares of £3,000 to travel to Spain, Arai Helmet who donated 5 top-quality helmets, and multiple other famous faces from the racing world, such as British Superbike legend Michael Rutter, who have signed the 5th helmet to be auctioned off.

“They were fantastic to me, such such kind men.

“In fact, all the celebrities that we got to sign and they are some big names in the motorcycling world. To a man, they were so kind and so genuine in what they were doing, and so appreciative of what we were doing, it was really quite touching.

“Not one of them refused us.

“In fact, a lot of the motorcycling community have been fantastic, who we’ve approached for sponsorship or some help, they couldn’t of gone out of their way fast enough to help us”. said Wayne.

Fundraising efforts are “my labour of love” 

The men begin the ride at Aberdeen Airport, 8am on Sunday 14 April, with the team at the airport saying they were looking forward to the group starting out in the north-east.

A spokesman also said “We are delighted to be supporting our colleagues in NATs as they take on this challenge for an amazing cause”.

Wayne Clarke hopes the fundraising efforts will be a fitting tribute to his late friend. Supplied by Wayne Clarke Date; Unknown

So far, £25,000 has been raised for Prostate Cancer UK and Aerobility, and Wayne sees it as a fitting tribute to his late friend, who was also an air traffic controller at Aberdeen Airport.

“It was not pleasant for anyone involved and it has affected me the way we lost him because we lost him so quickly.

“For me, this is my labour of love. I lost a friend and it was not nice.”

Donations are still live on the teams website.