Bond stunt double to join Inverurie man on Aberdeen to Gibraltar bike ride

An Inverurie man is teaming up with three friends – and someone who has played 007’s lookalike on the big screen – to ride 2900 miles across the UK and Spain for charity.

Wayne Clarke, 58, along with friends Richard Fell, Harvey McVicar and Shaun Bellairs-Wray are taking on the challenge to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and Aerobility, after a close friend passed away from the disease.

Bond stars could “Never say Never Again” to coming along for the ride

And they will be accompanied by some famous faces across the way, with Daniel Craig’s motorcycle double Paul Edmondson, and Lee Morrison, Stunt Co-ordinator for all of Craig’s Bond films, Dune part two and Masters of the Air, coming along “for your ride only”.

Also joining the star-studded lineup is DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, and TT Rider, and Dakar Rally competitor James Hillier.

Speaking to the Press & Journal, Wayne revealed that Lee Morrison got involved through being next-door neighbours with Richard Fell.

Lee also managed to secure the group a loan of four bespoke motorcycles from Triumph, through being a brand ambassador for the manufacturer.

“[Lee] is a brand ambassador for Triumph, and it was him who went to Triumph on our behalf, because we had already written to them and we had no reply.

“He went to Triumph and they instantly came back and said they will loan us four bikes so hopefully I will get them delivered to the house on the 10th of April”, said Wayne.

Motorcycle world bands together to support 2900 mile trip

The journey will start at Aberdeen airport, with Wayne and 3 others, all air traffic controllers, visit every National Air Traffic Services tower.

The trip will take them through every part of the UK, and across Spain to Gibraltar.

The fundraiser has also received large backing from the wider motorcycle community with Alan Gardner, owner of British Superbike Team OMG Racing, who himself has prostate cancer, donating a large sum.

Support has also been received from Brittany Ferries who waved their fares of £3,000 to travel to Spain, Arai Helmet who donated 5 top-quality helmets, and multiple other famous faces from the racing world, such as British Superbike legend Michael Rutter, who have signed the 5th helmet to be auctioned off.

“They were fantastic to me, such such kind men.

“In fact, all the celebrities that we got to sign and they are some big names in the motorcycling world. To a man, they were so kind and so genuine in what they were doing, and so appreciative of what we were doing, it was really quite touching.

“Not one of them refused us.

“In fact, a lot of the motorcycling community have been fantastic, who we’ve approached for sponsorship or some help, they couldn’t of gone out of their way fast enough to help us”. said Wayne.

Fundraising efforts are “my labour of love”

The men begin the ride at Aberdeen Airport, 8am on Sunday 14 April, with the team at the airport saying they were looking forward to the group starting out in the north-east.

A spokesman also said “We are delighted to be supporting our colleagues in NATs as they take on this challenge for an amazing cause”.

So far, £25,000 has been raised for Prostate Cancer UK and Aerobility, and Wayne sees it as a fitting tribute to his late friend, who was also an air traffic controller at Aberdeen Airport.

“It was not pleasant for anyone involved and it has affected me the way we lost him because we lost him so quickly.

“For me, this is my labour of love. I lost a friend and it was not nice.”

Donations are still live on the teams website.