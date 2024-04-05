Neil Warnock quit Aberdeen because he ‘didn’t want to take money under false pretences’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Danny Law
Luis 'Duk' Lopes with Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock said he made the decision to leave the Dons as he didn’t want to take money under false pretences.

The Dons boss departed following last month’s 3-1 win against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals a mere 33 days after being placed in charge until the end of the season.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former Sheffield United boss said he took the decision to cut his time with the Dons short because he felt it was for the benefit of the club.

He said: “I just felt it was right for both parties really.

“I just felt there was no way I wanted to take money under false pretences.

“I thought it would be better if they saved the money.

“I said to Dave (Cormack) that I felt that someone new had to come in and have a look at it for a good six or seven weeks if they can.

“If they are going to be challenging next season they’ve got to be really bringing in some players that can play at that level.

“That was my main advice.

“Get players in that they know can play at that level rather than data-led signings.

“I think it is possible to challenge those top two of Celtic and Rangers.

“But to do it they need four or five players who can play in the Scottish Premiership.

“I know it sounds silly having been there and only had six games but if you can get some of your own signings that can do a job at that level you have a chance.”

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Shock at delay for new appointment

In his final press conference as Aberdeen boss, Warnock said the Dons were close to making a permanent appointment – and has been surprised the board are yet to name Barry Robson’s successor.

He said: “I thought they would have had a new manager by now.

“They’ll stay up no problem whatsoever. I don’t think that was ever a question in our thoughts.

“We still had all the bottom teams to play and we should have won points.”

Warnock, meanwhile, is hoping to return to the north-east of Scotland to visit Balmoral Castle, who are allowing visitors to enjoy afternoon tea and a tour of the castle over the summer months.

He added: “We saw they were letting people inside for the first time and we tried to get tickets online and couldn’t get any.

“We tried all day on the website.

“We wanted to try the afternoon tea for £150 and have a look at some of the rooms.

“I’d love to do that because I’m a royalist, me.

“It’s only 40 tickets a day and if you get some tickets let me know. I might catch an Aberdeen game when I’m up.”

