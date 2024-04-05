Neil Warnock quit Aberdeen because he ‘didn’t want to take money under false pretences’

Former Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock said he made the decision to leave the Dons as he didn’t want to take money under false pretences.

The Dons boss departed following last month’s 3-1 win against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals a mere 33 days after being placed in charge until the end of the season.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former Sheffield United boss said he took the decision to cut his time with the Dons short because he felt it was for the benefit of the club.

He said: “I just felt it was right for both parties really.

“I just felt there was no way I wanted to take money under false pretences.

“I thought it would be better if they saved the money.

“I said to Dave (Cormack) that I felt that someone new had to come in and have a look at it for a good six or seven weeks if they can.

“If they are going to be challenging next season they’ve got to be really bringing in some players that can play at that level.

“That was my main advice.

“Get players in that they know can play at that level rather than data-led signings.

“I think it is possible to challenge those top two of Celtic and Rangers.

“But to do it they need four or five players who can play in the Scottish Premiership.

“I know it sounds silly having been there and only had six games but if you can get some of your own signings that can do a job at that level you have a chance.”

Shock at delay for new appointment

In his final press conference as Aberdeen boss, Warnock said the Dons were close to making a permanent appointment – and has been surprised the board are yet to name Barry Robson’s successor.

He said: “I thought they would have had a new manager by now.

“They’ll stay up no problem whatsoever. I don’t think that was ever a question in our thoughts.

“We still had all the bottom teams to play and we should have won points.”

Warnock, meanwhile, is hoping to return to the north-east of Scotland to visit Balmoral Castle, who are allowing visitors to enjoy afternoon tea and a tour of the castle over the summer months.

He added: “We saw they were letting people inside for the first time and we tried to get tickets online and couldn’t get any.

“We tried all day on the website.

“We wanted to try the afternoon tea for £150 and have a look at some of the rooms.

“I’d love to do that because I’m a royalist, me.

“It’s only 40 tickets a day and if you get some tickets let me know. I might catch an Aberdeen game when I’m up.”