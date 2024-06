Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed – and Jimmy Thelin’s first game in the dugout

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin’s first match in the Dons dugout will be away to Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday, July 13.

The Group A fixture is a 5.15pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The Swede will then face an away trip to Lowland League East Kilbride on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

Thelin’s first match at Pittodrie will be against Airdrieonians on Tuesday, July 23 (7.45pm).

That match will also be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Aberdeen will conclude their Premier Sports Cup Group A fixtures with a home clash against Dumbarton on Saturday, July 27 (3pm).

Saturday July 13: Queen of the South v Aberdeen. Kick-off: 17:15 (Live on Premier Sports)

Saturday July 20: East Kilbride v Aberdeen. Kick-off: 15:00

Tuesday July 23: Aberdeen v Airdrieonians. Kick-off: 19:45 (Live on Premier Sports)

Saturday July 27: Aberdeen v Dumbarton. Kick-off: 15:00

Ross County, Caley Thistle, Cove Rangers, Peterhead, Elgin City and Buckie Thistle discover cup dates

The other north teams involved in the competition have also received confirmation of when their group games in the Premier Sports Cup will be –

Ross County (Group H):

Saturday, July 13: Stranraer v Ross County (3pm)

Saturday, July 20: Ross County v Raith Rovers (3pm)

Tuesday, July 23: Hamilton Accies v Ross County (7.45pm)

Saturday, July 27: Ross County v Stirling Albion (3pm)

Caley Thistle (Group D):

Saturday, July 13: Annan Athletic v Caley Thistle (3pm)

Saturday, July 20: Caley Thistle v Bonnyrigg Rose (3pm)

Tuesday, July 23: Caley Thistle v Arbroath (7.45pm)

Saturday, July 27: Dundee v Caley Thistle (3pm)

Cove Rangers (Group E):

Tuesday, July 16: Cove Rangers v Spartans (7.45pm)

Saturday, July 20: Forfar Athletic v Cove Rangers (3pm)

Tuesday, July 23: Cove Rangers v Livingston (7.45pm)

Saturday, July 27: Dunfermline Athletic v Cove Rangers (3pm)

Peterhead/Elgin City (Group C):

Saturday, July 13: Elgin City v Hibernian/Peterhead v Queen’s Park (3pm)

Tuesday, July 16: Elgin City v Kelty Hearts (7.45pm)

Saturday, July 20: Peterhead v Elgin City (3pm)

Tuesday, July 23: Kelty Hearts v Peterhead/Queen’s Park v Elgin City (7.45pm)

Saturday, July 27: Hibernian v Peterhead (3pm)

Buckie Thistle (Group B)

Saturday, July 13: Stenhousemuir v Buckie Thistle (3pm)

Saturday, July 20: Buckie Thistle v Falkirk (3pm)

Tuesday, July 23: Buckie Thistle v Dundee United (8pm)

Saturday, July 27: Ayr United v Buckie Thistle (3pm)