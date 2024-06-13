Inverness publican charters £90,000 private plane to take 150 Scotland fans to the Euro’s

More than 150 Tartan Army fans flew out to the Euros from Inverness today after an enterprising publican hired a plane – and told the carrier to double their beer stock for the thirsty Scots.

Don Lawson – who owns Johnny Foxes and Jimmy Badgers in Inverness – teamed up with local firm SJ Travel to charter the private jet for £90,000.

They then put together Tartan Army hotel and ticket deals for Scotland football fans living locally.

Such has been the popularity of the venture, Mr Lawson, 62, said he could have filled “two or three planes” given enough notice.

National coach Stevie Clarke’s team head for the finals in buoyant mood after beating Spain and Erling Haaland’s Norway en-route to their second consecutive Euro finals.

But with prices soaring on all exit routes from the UK to Germany, Mr Lawson was keen to ensure local Tartan Army foot soldiers could have their heads up in the clouds as well.

Inverness private plane Germany bound

A veteran of a great many Scotland football travel adventures over the years, Mr Lawson, knew there would be high demand for in-flight refreshments as the chartered Polish plane departed Inverness airport for Munich.

“So I suggested that they stock up with four cans per passenger – otherwise they would run out by row three or four,” he said.

“Unfortunately, aviation rules mean our Tartan Army guests would not be able to bring their own carry-outs on board.

“We knew there would be a bit of a party mood among our Highland Tartan Army travellers so we put in a request that the airline stocks up on double its usual amount of beer for the trip.”

Packages for a one-way flight to the Bavarian capital started at £399, return flights at £795, with full match ticket, flight and hotel deals costing up to £4,200.

For those who have booked a return flight, it will leave on June 24 from Stuttgart Airport.

Surprise Euro trip for Inverness fan

And there was a surprise for one ticketless fan on the flight.

“I had a last minute cancellation from a guy who was ill, so I will pick a deserving fan on the flight. The ticket will be sold at face value. They are category one tickets costing Euros 600,” said Mr Lawson.

“I think this will be the first Scottish team to qualify from the group stages and I think we will beat Germany 2-1. The Highland Roar will be heard in Germany for sure. If we reach the last four we will try and charter another plane.”

Mr Lawson, who also owns the Tartan Army trademark, will be among the crowd when Scotland take on Germany tomorrow.