Angus Show: Finn Christie secures supreme win with Suffolk ewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Angus Show: Finn Christie secures supreme win with Suffolk ewe

Finn's one-crop Suffolk ewe led the way ahead of Robert Young's Charolais bull.

By Reporter
The show champion of champions was this Suffolk ewe from Finn Christie.
The show champion of champions was this Suffolk ewe from Finn Christie.

Crowds descended at Angus Show where it was Inverurie’s Finn Christie who took the overall supreme champion for his one-crop Suffolk ewe.

Supreme judge David Leggat MBE described the sheep champion as outstanding example of good breed character, fleshing and confirmation.

Finn’s ewe from his Maidenstone flock at Newton Of Balquhain, Pitcaple, is by Howgillfoot Sniper, out of a Crewlands Kinpin bred dam.

The ewe is bound for the Royal Highland Show, with his champion’s sire having already bred two champions at Ingliston previously.

Reserve supreme went to Robert Young’s Charolais bull Mornity Usher.

Overall cattle and reserve supreme champion was this Charolais bull from Robert Young.

The 16-month-old bull is by Westcarse Houdini and out of Elrick Rizzo.

He was bought privately from Mike Massie and is heading to the Highland looking to replicate his success at Angus.

“The bull had lots of breed character, good locomotion, and confirmation. All the animals in the lineup were impressive and it was a close competition between the Charolais, Suffolk, and Clydesdale,” Mr Leggat said.

Pipped to the post was the champion Clydesdale Tulloes Sensation from Jim and Louise Greenhill, Upper Tulloes, Letham.

Angus Show Clydesdale champion

Sired by Arradoul Balvenie and from Tulloes Lady Jane, this yearling colt has yet to have been beat in the six shows he has attended this season.

His next show will be the Royal Highland after winning the Clydesdale championship at the National Stallion show.

Results

Aberdeen Angus (Judge: J Smith, New Craig, Alyth) Champion – N and M Wattie with Tonley Fiona Y937, a two-year heifer by Tonley Jester Eric S318 and from Tonley Fiona V594. She was champion at the Winter National Calf show at the Agri Expo last year.

Commercial cattle (Judge: Avril Aitken, Perth) Champion and reserve interbreed – WA Peters, Crieff with Sassparilla a Limousin cross. This 21-month heifer is by Limousin sire Carmorn Lionbar and out of a British Blue cross Limousin cow. This year she has been champion at Fife show, and reserve at West Fife and Ayr. Reserve champion – D Nelson, Mains of Lundie, Edzell with Bobby Bingo a 16-month Limousin cross bullock bred by Raymond Martyn, Wester Bleaton Farm, Bridge of Cally.

Simmental (Judge: C Inglis, Craegorry, Aberdour) Champion – G, M, and D Smith, Drumsleed, Fordoun with Drumsleed Nesta. This September-2022-born heifer is from Drumsleed Ibiza and sired by Wolfstar Gordy, the show is her first outing. Reserve champion – G Patterson, Delfur Farming with Delfur Weigela N12. A 19-month-old heifer she is by Ballymoney Larry and from out of Delfur Weigela E12. She was reserve champion at last year’s Agri Expo.

Charolais (Judge: C Inglis) Champion, overall cattle and reserve supreme champion – Jack Nicoll Farms Ltd, Mornity, Alyth with Mornity Usher. This 16-month-old bull is sired by Westcarse Houdini and from Elrick Rizzo. He was bought privately from Mike Massie and is due to show at the Royal Highland Show. Reserve champion – Jack Nicoll with Mornity Uther, a 14-month bull from Mornity Nikita and sired by Glenericht Pegasus. His mother bred bulls to 13000gns.

Limousin (Judge: Avril Aitken) Champion – A and J Gammie, Drumforber, Laurenceskirk with Westpit Ultra Natty. She is a 15-month-old heifer by Springsett President and out of Sackley Polly, She placed first in her class at Ayr this year. Reserve champion – I and G Grant, Banks of Gallery with Gallery Umbro. This 17-month-old bull is by Claragh Neymar and out of Gallery Regan. This was his first outing with the hope to be out more this show season.

Westpit Ultra Natty from Andrew and Jim Gammie was Limousin champion.

Any other continental cattle (Judge: Avril Aitken) Champion – B Duffton with British Blue heifer Harelaw Star. Bred by Jean McKay and sired by Henlli Wishmaster, this 28-month-old was the champion when she was purchased at the Carlisle British Blue sale in January last year. She has since taken champion and reserve interbreed at Ayr and champion at Fife this year.

Any other native cattle (Judge: J Smith) Champion – J M Cant and Partners, Easter Knox, Arbroath with Hereford bull Panmure 1 Alexander. Sired by Romany 1 Thor and out of Panmure 1 Blessing, he was reserve overall male champion at the Agri Expo calf show and junior male champion at Stars of the Future last year. Reserve – M G Bailey, B3I Farms, Craigeassie with Shorthorn yearling heifer Craigeassie Tabatha. She is by Podehole Lincoln and from Craigeassie Natalie. She was female champion and overall reserve at Fife and is bound for the Royal Highland show.

Highland cattle (Judge: J McKechnie, France Farm, Gartocharn) Champion – Heather Corrigall, Nigg with Earn Fold Magaida 4 of Earn. This seven-year-old cow is by Angus of Wester Crookies and out of Maigaida 3 of Earn. She has previously come second the Royal Highland and been champion at club shows. Her full brothers have sold for 5000 and 10,000gns. Reserve – K Neill and A Polson, Carnoustie with Inness of Glenfinnan. This 21-month-old bull is sired by Alasdair 4 of Woodneuk and out of Lona of Craigluscar. He was senior champion at Stars of the Future and male champion at Kirriemuir last year.

Heather Corrigall’s seven-year-old cow Earn Fold Magaida 4 of Earn was Highland cattle champion.

North Blackface (Judge: R Marshall, Dufftown, Keith) Champion – M Simpson, Sidlaw with his one-crop-ewe by a Hillhead of Morinsh sire and out of a homebred ewe by an Auchnacloich tup. Her twin came champion at last year’s show. Reserve champion – D Beaton, Newmill with a gimmer by an £1100 Auchdregnie tup and from a ewe by a £3000 Woolfords. This is her first outing.

South Blackface (Judge: B Wight, Midlock, Biggar) Champion – M Simpson with a three-crop-ewe by a £7500 Auchloy sire and out of an £1100 Dullator dam. She was champion at both Angus and Alyth last year. Reserve champion – P Alexander, Mains of Mauze with a gimmer by an £1800 Midlock and out of a £4200 Connachan ewe. The show is her first outing.

Beltex (Judge: J Young, Muirton) Champion – Ellie Miller, Miller Farms with Ellie’s King of the Jungle. This tup lamb is sired by Smartass Jackpot and out of Ellie’s How Do You Like Me Now, this is his first outing. Reserve champion – B and D Wylie, Balbrydie, Kirriemuir with Kutiepie. A February born ewe lamb by Brilly Heatwave, a sire shared with Andrew Dunlop.

Cross sheep (Judge: D Moir, Home Farm, Cairness) Champion and reserve interbreed – B McDonald with three home-bred Texel cross gimmers. They were out before as ewe lambs. Reserve champion – Kim Stretch, Crieff with a cross bred ewe and lamb.

Suffolk (Judge: J Douglas, Cairness, Fraserburgh) Champion and overall supreme – F Christie, Inverurie with his one-crop-ewe by Howgillfoot Sniper and out of a dam by Crewlands Kinpin. She is bound for the Royal Highland Show with her sire having bred two Highland show champions previously. Reserve champion – Senga Barron, Findowrie Farm, with her 6-month-old tup lamb by Bridgeview Belvenie and out of a Cairnton bred ewe. This is his first outing.

Texel (Judge: M Leggat, Huntly) Champion – Kim Stretch with a home-bred ewe. She was successfully shown last year. Reserve champion – A and T Greenhill, Dundee with Nap Fast Freddy. This two-shear tup is by Newview Electrifying and placed first in his class at Kirriemuir as a shearling last year.

Any other native sheep (Judge: I Ogg, Carroch Farm, Kirriemuir) Champion – Meg Mackie, Balhall Farm with her Shropshire four-crop-ewe. She was previously shown in 2022 where she took champion at Fettercairn. Reserve champion – A Grant, Innergellie with his Cheviot two-shear-tup Kinaldy Classic. He is by an Auchloan sire and out of a Kinaldy ewe, the show is his first outing.

Any other continental breed sheep (Judge: I Ogg) Champion – C Nicholson, Kinclaven with a Blue Texel ewe lamb by Jem’s Hatrick and out of Jem’s Elenor. The show is her first outing. Reserve champion – C Nicholson with his Blue Texel tup lamb sired by Jem’s Hattrick and out of Strathellie Esmerelda. This is his first outing.

This Blue Texel ewe lamb from C Nicholson was any other continental champion.

Clydesdale (Judge: E Anderson) Champion – J Greenhill, Letham with Tulloes Sensation, a yearling colt by Arradoul Balvenie and from Tulloes Lady Jane. He’s been at six shows and never been beat and he was champion Clydesdale at the National Stallion show. He will be heading for the Royal Highland Show. Reserve champion – S Aitken, Memus with four-year-old broodmare Doura Allegra and her foal Newton Glens Charlie. Allegra is sired by Glebeview Sir Chares and out of Islabay Lucy, whilst Charlie is sired by Dullars Caledonia. This is the foal’s first outing but his mother has been out for two show seasons where she came second in her class at the Royal Highland, and took championships at Kirriemuir and Aberfeldy, and reserve champion at Fettercairn.

Shetland ponies (Judge: Cheryl Robertson McGhee) Champion – Shonah Wood, Forfar with Penroyd Surprise. This three-year-old filly is by Penroyd Endeavour and from Terregles Little Sabrina. The show is her second outing previously placing at West Fife. Reserve champion – Clair Stewart, Rothienorman with Warrackston Bob. A 19-year-old stallion by Drum Director and out of Beauty of Codder. Retired from showing today’s success was unexpected.

Miniature Shetland (Judge: Cheryl Robertson McGhee) Champion – Gail Thomson with Gardie Quiver, a yearling filly. She is by Hermits Vanilla Ice and out of Gardie Cassie, this is her second show as she placed second in her class at Fife. Reserve champion – R Andrews, Coupar Angus with Narinian Cuckoo. This 16-year-old mare is by Firth Jason and from Narinian Cowslip. She was champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2015.

Highland ponies (Judge: F Lawson, Invergowrie) Champion – Rebecca Chalmers with Sovereign of Forglen. This 15-year-old gelding is by Calum of Forglen and out of Leona of Craignetherty. He was bought as a 10-year-old this is third season ridden and was champion in hand gelding at Blair Horse trials last year.

More from Farming

Laura Young is RSABI's new fundraising executive.
Laura Young appointed new RSABI fundraising executive
Crowds pack Ingliston showground as farmers young and old collected the Royal Highland Show’s prestigious accolades.
Brian Henderson: The show must go on in the face of challenges
Mark Alexander, David O’Connor, Kevin Crawford, Sam Mackenzie, Jac Williams, Allan Grant at the new Thainstone site.
DR Alexander strikes Ifor Williams deal in Aberdeenshire
From left, CEO of Browns Food Group Wayne Godfrey, managing director of AK Stoddart Ltd Grant Moir, and AK Stoddard Ltd finance director Julie Fancourt.
Browns Food Group makes multi-million pound investment in AK Stoddart
External plans for the new SAYFC building at Ingliston.
SAYFC launches £1m campaign to build new centre
Liam Stewart, managing director at Stewarts of Tayside, says his family are extremely proud of their produce.
Asda set to sell 5.3 million strawberries from Stewarts of Tayside
Chief executive Alan Laidlaw said: ‘We’re not bog-standard organisation.’
RHASS reveals loss of £3.6m in 2023 ahead of Royal Highland Show
A sudden change in milk purchaser and contractual arrangements is always a time of worry for farmers, says NFUS milk committee chair.
Muller's acquisition of Yew Tree Dairy set to impact 100 Scottish suppliers
The digital tracking system is here to stay, say organisers of the four-day event at Ingliston.
Royal Highland Show organisers will 'stamp down hard' on misuse of members' badges
Chivas Brothers is the maker of brands including Chivas Regal and Aberlour.
Scotch whisky producer partners with barley growers to help future-proof the industry