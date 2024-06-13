Angus Show: Finn Christie secures supreme win with Suffolk ewe

Crowds descended at Angus Show where it was Inverurie’s Finn Christie who took the overall supreme champion for his one-crop Suffolk ewe.

Supreme judge David Leggat MBE described the sheep champion as outstanding example of good breed character, fleshing and confirmation.

Finn’s ewe from his Maidenstone flock at Newton Of Balquhain, Pitcaple, is by Howgillfoot Sniper, out of a Crewlands Kinpin bred dam.

The ewe is bound for the Royal Highland Show, with his champion’s sire having already bred two champions at Ingliston previously.

Reserve supreme went to Robert Young’s Charolais bull Mornity Usher.

The 16-month-old bull is by Westcarse Houdini and out of Elrick Rizzo.

He was bought privately from Mike Massie and is heading to the Highland looking to replicate his success at Angus.

“The bull had lots of breed character, good locomotion, and confirmation. All the animals in the lineup were impressive and it was a close competition between the Charolais, Suffolk, and Clydesdale,” Mr Leggat said.

Pipped to the post was the champion Clydesdale Tulloes Sensation from Jim and Louise Greenhill, Upper Tulloes, Letham.

Sired by Arradoul Balvenie and from Tulloes Lady Jane, this yearling colt has yet to have been beat in the six shows he has attended this season.

His next show will be the Royal Highland after winning the Clydesdale championship at the National Stallion show.

Results

Aberdeen Angus (Judge: J Smith, New Craig, Alyth) Champion – N and M Wattie with Tonley Fiona Y937, a two-year heifer by Tonley Jester Eric S318 and from Tonley Fiona V594. She was champion at the Winter National Calf show at the Agri Expo last year.

Commercial cattle (Judge: Avril Aitken, Perth) Champion and reserve interbreed – WA Peters, Crieff with Sassparilla a Limousin cross. This 21-month heifer is by Limousin sire Carmorn Lionbar and out of a British Blue cross Limousin cow. This year she has been champion at Fife show, and reserve at West Fife and Ayr. Reserve champion – D Nelson, Mains of Lundie, Edzell with Bobby Bingo a 16-month Limousin cross bullock bred by Raymond Martyn, Wester Bleaton Farm, Bridge of Cally.

Simmental (Judge: C Inglis, Craegorry, Aberdour) Champion – G, M, and D Smith, Drumsleed, Fordoun with Drumsleed Nesta. This September-2022-born heifer is from Drumsleed Ibiza and sired by Wolfstar Gordy, the show is her first outing. Reserve champion – G Patterson, Delfur Farming with Delfur Weigela N12. A 19-month-old heifer she is by Ballymoney Larry and from out of Delfur Weigela E12. She was reserve champion at last year’s Agri Expo.

Charolais (Judge: C Inglis) Champion, overall cattle and reserve supreme champion – Jack Nicoll Farms Ltd, Mornity, Alyth with Mornity Usher. This 16-month-old bull is sired by Westcarse Houdini and from Elrick Rizzo. He was bought privately from Mike Massie and is due to show at the Royal Highland Show. Reserve champion – Jack Nicoll with Mornity Uther, a 14-month bull from Mornity Nikita and sired by Glenericht Pegasus. His mother bred bulls to 13000gns.

Limousin (Judge: Avril Aitken) Champion – A and J Gammie, Drumforber, Laurenceskirk with Westpit Ultra Natty. She is a 15-month-old heifer by Springsett President and out of Sackley Polly, She placed first in her class at Ayr this year. Reserve champion – I and G Grant, Banks of Gallery with Gallery Umbro. This 17-month-old bull is by Claragh Neymar and out of Gallery Regan. This was his first outing with the hope to be out more this show season.

Any other continental cattle (Judge: Avril Aitken) Champion – B Duffton with British Blue heifer Harelaw Star. Bred by Jean McKay and sired by Henlli Wishmaster, this 28-month-old was the champion when she was purchased at the Carlisle British Blue sale in January last year. She has since taken champion and reserve interbreed at Ayr and champion at Fife this year.

Any other native cattle (Judge: J Smith) Champion – J M Cant and Partners, Easter Knox, Arbroath with Hereford bull Panmure 1 Alexander. Sired by Romany 1 Thor and out of Panmure 1 Blessing, he was reserve overall male champion at the Agri Expo calf show and junior male champion at Stars of the Future last year. Reserve – M G Bailey, B3I Farms, Craigeassie with Shorthorn yearling heifer Craigeassie Tabatha. She is by Podehole Lincoln and from Craigeassie Natalie. She was female champion and overall reserve at Fife and is bound for the Royal Highland show.

Highland cattle (Judge: J McKechnie, France Farm, Gartocharn) Champion – Heather Corrigall, Nigg with Earn Fold Magaida 4 of Earn. This seven-year-old cow is by Angus of Wester Crookies and out of Maigaida 3 of Earn. She has previously come second the Royal Highland and been champion at club shows. Her full brothers have sold for 5000 and 10,000gns. Reserve – K Neill and A Polson, Carnoustie with Inness of Glenfinnan. This 21-month-old bull is sired by Alasdair 4 of Woodneuk and out of Lona of Craigluscar. He was senior champion at Stars of the Future and male champion at Kirriemuir last year.

North Blackface (Judge: R Marshall, Dufftown, Keith) Champion – M Simpson, Sidlaw with his one-crop-ewe by a Hillhead of Morinsh sire and out of a homebred ewe by an Auchnacloich tup. Her twin came champion at last year’s show. Reserve champion – D Beaton, Newmill with a gimmer by an £1100 Auchdregnie tup and from a ewe by a £3000 Woolfords. This is her first outing.

South Blackface (Judge: B Wight, Midlock, Biggar) Champion – M Simpson with a three-crop-ewe by a £7500 Auchloy sire and out of an £1100 Dullator dam. She was champion at both Angus and Alyth last year. Reserve champion – P Alexander, Mains of Mauze with a gimmer by an £1800 Midlock and out of a £4200 Connachan ewe. The show is her first outing.

Beltex (Judge: J Young, Muirton) Champion – Ellie Miller, Miller Farms with Ellie’s King of the Jungle. This tup lamb is sired by Smartass Jackpot and out of Ellie’s How Do You Like Me Now, this is his first outing. Reserve champion – B and D Wylie, Balbrydie, Kirriemuir with Kutiepie. A February born ewe lamb by Brilly Heatwave, a sire shared with Andrew Dunlop.

Cross sheep (Judge: D Moir, Home Farm, Cairness) Champion and reserve interbreed – B McDonald with three home-bred Texel cross gimmers. They were out before as ewe lambs. Reserve champion – Kim Stretch, Crieff with a cross bred ewe and lamb.

Suffolk (Judge: J Douglas, Cairness, Fraserburgh) Champion and overall supreme – F Christie, Inverurie with his one-crop-ewe by Howgillfoot Sniper and out of a dam by Crewlands Kinpin. She is bound for the Royal Highland Show with her sire having bred two Highland show champions previously. Reserve champion – Senga Barron, Findowrie Farm, with her 6-month-old tup lamb by Bridgeview Belvenie and out of a Cairnton bred ewe. This is his first outing.

Texel (Judge: M Leggat, Huntly) Champion – Kim Stretch with a home-bred ewe. She was successfully shown last year. Reserve champion – A and T Greenhill, Dundee with Nap Fast Freddy. This two-shear tup is by Newview Electrifying and placed first in his class at Kirriemuir as a shearling last year.

Any other native sheep (Judge: I Ogg, Carroch Farm, Kirriemuir) Champion – Meg Mackie, Balhall Farm with her Shropshire four-crop-ewe. She was previously shown in 2022 where she took champion at Fettercairn. Reserve champion – A Grant, Innergellie with his Cheviot two-shear-tup Kinaldy Classic. He is by an Auchloan sire and out of a Kinaldy ewe, the show is his first outing.

Any other continental breed sheep (Judge: I Ogg) Champion – C Nicholson, Kinclaven with a Blue Texel ewe lamb by Jem’s Hatrick and out of Jem’s Elenor. The show is her first outing. Reserve champion – C Nicholson with his Blue Texel tup lamb sired by Jem’s Hattrick and out of Strathellie Esmerelda. This is his first outing.

Clydesdale (Judge: E Anderson) Champion – J Greenhill, Letham with Tulloes Sensation, a yearling colt by Arradoul Balvenie and from Tulloes Lady Jane. He’s been at six shows and never been beat and he was champion Clydesdale at the National Stallion show. He will be heading for the Royal Highland Show. Reserve champion – S Aitken, Memus with four-year-old broodmare Doura Allegra and her foal Newton Glens Charlie. Allegra is sired by Glebeview Sir Chares and out of Islabay Lucy, whilst Charlie is sired by Dullars Caledonia. This is the foal’s first outing but his mother has been out for two show seasons where she came second in her class at the Royal Highland, and took championships at Kirriemuir and Aberfeldy, and reserve champion at Fettercairn.

Shetland ponies (Judge: Cheryl Robertson McGhee) Champion – Shonah Wood, Forfar with Penroyd Surprise. This three-year-old filly is by Penroyd Endeavour and from Terregles Little Sabrina. The show is her second outing previously placing at West Fife. Reserve champion – Clair Stewart, Rothienorman with Warrackston Bob. A 19-year-old stallion by Drum Director and out of Beauty of Codder. Retired from showing today’s success was unexpected.

Miniature Shetland (Judge: Cheryl Robertson McGhee) Champion – Gail Thomson with Gardie Quiver, a yearling filly. She is by Hermits Vanilla Ice and out of Gardie Cassie, this is her second show as she placed second in her class at Fife. Reserve champion – R Andrews, Coupar Angus with Narinian Cuckoo. This 16-year-old mare is by Firth Jason and from Narinian Cowslip. She was champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2015.

Highland ponies (Judge: F Lawson, Invergowrie) Champion – Rebecca Chalmers with Sovereign of Forglen. This 15-year-old gelding is by Calum of Forglen and out of Leona of Craignetherty. He was bought as a 10-year-old this is third season ridden and was champion in hand gelding at Blair Horse trials last year.