£1.2m Georgian country house outside Alford comes with its own ‘party barn’

Auchnagathle House is a C-listed building with several outbuildings and recently renovated 'Coach House'.

By Ross Hempseed
Auchnagathle House a Georgian country house near Alford.
Auchnagathle House near Alford. Image: Savills.

A historic country house in the heart of Donside has been put up for sale with a £1.2million price tag.

Auchnagathle House is a C-listed Georgian country house located on the outskirts of Alford.

The impressive building is constructed of pink granite and is surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, which include a modern-refurbished coach house.

Entrance hall. Image: Savills.

Entry to the main house is via the main entrance, featuring large flagstone flooring with a wood-burning stove for warmth after a cold walk in the countryside.

To the right is the massive drawing room with period features including ceiling cornicing, large windows offering plenty of light and a centrepiece fireplace.

The drawing room of the georgian country house
Drawing room. Image: Savills.

Next to this is the impressive formal dining room, with seating for more than 15 people, creating an elegant dining experience.

Off the entrance hall is a utility room and a separate downstairs toilet for guests.

Dining room. Image: Savills.

To the left is the large dining kitchen – the heart of the home – with a four-oven oil-fired Aga set in the former fireplace, a standout feature of this space.

The kitchen is fitted with a wide range of custom timber-painted cabinets and features a central oak-topped island, while granite worksurfaces on the wall units provide a contemporary feel.

The kitchen. Image: Savills.

There is also a walk-in pantry with Caithness slate shelving – perfect for storage.

Also on the ground floor, accessed via the drawing room, is the original Gothic-style porch from 1800 with stained glass windows and timber panelling.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills.

Heading upstairs to the first floor, there is a sitting room, a large bathroom, and two good-sized bedrooms to the right.

One of the bathrooms. Image: Savills.

Opposite the stairs is a large storage cupboard, while to the right is a study along with a shower room and the master bedroom.

Heading up to the second floor, there are two additional bedrooms.

The Coach House. Image: Savills.

Coach House and outbuildings

Also included is the Coach House, which the owners renovated back in 2015 with modern fixtures and fittings.

On the ground floor is a kitchen/diner, a living room, and a shower room, while upstairs there are two large bedrooms with another shower room in between.

Kitchen/living space. Image: Savills.

The Coach House benefits from its modern upgrade with underfloor heating, a wood-burning stove, and a walk-in shower.

One of the bedrooms in the Coach House. Image: Savills.

The stable block has one horsestall and a dog pen with power and water supply.

It is currently used as a garage with an EV charger and wood store.

To the north-west of the main house is an H-shaped steading built from granite with power and light both internally and externally.

The patio area. Image: Savills.

Part of the building is currently used for informal entertaining or as a “party barn” with an elm-built bar set over whisky barrels.

Another building has been adapted for use as an indoor tennis court, while there is also a refurbished pine-lined bothy, two rooms upstairs for conversion into an office, tool shed, former mill with machinery, and large mill wheel.

Georgian country house gardens

At the front of the house is the traditional country garden with neatly trimmed formal boxwood hedging around the pathways.

There is also a patio area at the back of the main house, an ideal spot for a summer’s evening drink.

Georgian country house gardens in Alford.
The gardens. Image: Savills.

Beyond the formal garden, there is a woodland garden with paths and bridges beside ponds and waterfalls.

A treehouse that overlooks the ponds and Corrie Burn is a fun feature to observe the wildlife.

There are two grass paddocks, while a six-kilowatt wind turbine generates the majority of the electricity used in the house and exports it to the grid.

Auchnagathle House is currently listed with Savills for £1.2m.

