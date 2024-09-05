‘Teens have run of Fort William High Street and I’m withholding my rent until something is done’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Teens have run of Fort William High Street and I’m withholding my rent until something is done’

Rhona, who has not paid rent for months, has £3k of debt due to her stand-off with the council.

By Louise Glen
Rhona Grant in Fort William High Street.
Rhona Grant photographed on Fort William High Street amnid claims of unrully behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Fort William shop worker has reached the end of her patience with badly behaved teenagers who “run riot” in the town centre and sit in the stairwell of her flat.

Rhona Grant, 68, who also lives above the main shopping street, has withdrawn her rent payments to Highland Council until the matter is solved.

She wants Highland Council to fix her stairwell door, and deal with the teenagers that congregate inside the council-owned property every night.

While she is waiting for the door to be fixed, she has accrued £3,000 in unpaid rent over the past six months.

Fort William High Street
Fort William High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ms Grant, who works in a nearby shop, says while she has worked with teenagers all of her life, she has never seen so many out-of-control children.

Fort William rent row over teen behaviour

She has been them drinking, going to the toilet and shouting and screaming in the stairwell to her flat.

She has even seen them “piercing ears” and fighting.

The plucky pensioner says while she doesn’t feel intimidated by the teenagers, who she believes are all under 16, others do.

She explained: “I only moved into the flat two years ago.

“Since then the lock on our secure entry has broken.

“That means up to 15 teenagers sit on the stairwell in the evening

“Many of the residents are fearful of walking past them and going out.”

Ms Grant explains that it is not just her that is being impacted.

She said: “The teenagers are forcing adults – many of them vulnerable – to buy them alcohol and vapes.

Rhona has hit out over anti-social behaviour in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘No one seems to want to do anything about it’

“They then sit in the stairwell and use them.

“If people say ‘no’ they then go out of their way to bully them.”

Ms Grant continued: “The council is not doing anything. I know of three fires in the town centre. I have heard the kids climb up on the roof and wave at customers in nearby restaurants.

“No one seems to want to do anything about it.”

She continued: “I have contacted the authorities, including the police.

“I was told that I was maybe needing to think differently about the young people.

“All I want is a home where the secure entry locks and children are not in the stairwell drinking.”

Police monitoring situation in Fort William

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “We are aware of the disruptive effect that anti-social behaviour has on our local communities, and we have been working with our partners, including the local authority, to tackle this issue in Fort William town centre.

“The local policing team have been monitoring the area and carrying out high-visibility patrols.

“The public can be assured we will take appropriate action where necessary.

“I would also urge parents and guardians to make sure they know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on individual tenants circumstances.

“However, anyone who has any concerns about their tenancy and repairs should contact the housing service.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Jay said he is fed up with chancers.
'I run a Thurso car valet business - chancers have me considering quitting for…
The deckhand died 30 nautical miles north-east of Wick. Image: MAIB
Fishing boat crew member drowned near Wick after ‘unidentified hazard’
Flying Scotsman crash at Aviemore
Driver 'did not control speed': Details of Flying Scotsman Aviemore crash revealed
A Highland golf course has made its way onto the market alongside four cottages. Image: DCT Media
Highland golf course swings onto market with £1.5 million price tag
Firefighters battled poor visibility to extinguish fires burning near electricity pylons.
Highland estate workers have better equipment than us to fight wildfires, says Inverness fire…
Sheila Fleet has plans for the new frontage at 50 Albert Street.
Orkney jeweller wants to add three-storey bronze 'Old Man of Hoy' sculptures to Kirkwall…
Lairg Police Station.
Arrested development? Highland police station could become family home
The stolen bike also had a high-security LITELOCK lock attached to its frame, which alone can cost up to £300. Image: Police Scotland
£4,000 bike stolen in break-in at flat near Fort William
Milovaig family home near Portree in Skye.
Skye family home with panoramic views of Loch Portree hits the market
Mark MacKenzie at Legend Arcade in Fort William.
Planny arcade: Retro game cafe launches in the Fort William housing estate

Conversation