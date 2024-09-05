‘Teens have run of Fort William High Street and I’m withholding my rent until something is done’

A Fort William shop worker has reached the end of her patience with badly behaved teenagers who “run riot” in the town centre and sit in the stairwell of her flat.

Rhona Grant, 68, who also lives above the main shopping street, has withdrawn her rent payments to Highland Council until the matter is solved.

She wants Highland Council to fix her stairwell door, and deal with the teenagers that congregate inside the council-owned property every night.

While she is waiting for the door to be fixed, she has accrued £3,000 in unpaid rent over the past six months.

Ms Grant, who works in a nearby shop, says while she has worked with teenagers all of her life, she has never seen so many out-of-control children.

Fort William rent row over teen behaviour

She has been them drinking, going to the toilet and shouting and screaming in the stairwell to her flat.

She has even seen them “piercing ears” and fighting.

The plucky pensioner says while she doesn’t feel intimidated by the teenagers, who she believes are all under 16, others do.

She explained: “I only moved into the flat two years ago.

“Since then the lock on our secure entry has broken.

“That means up to 15 teenagers sit on the stairwell in the evening

“Many of the residents are fearful of walking past them and going out.”

Ms Grant explains that it is not just her that is being impacted.

She said: “The teenagers are forcing adults – many of them vulnerable – to buy them alcohol and vapes.

‘No one seems to want to do anything about it’

“They then sit in the stairwell and use them.

“If people say ‘no’ they then go out of their way to bully them.”

Ms Grant continued: “The council is not doing anything. I know of three fires in the town centre. I have heard the kids climb up on the roof and wave at customers in nearby restaurants.

“No one seems to want to do anything about it.”

She continued: “I have contacted the authorities, including the police.

“I was told that I was maybe needing to think differently about the young people.

“All I want is a home where the secure entry locks and children are not in the stairwell drinking.”

Police monitoring situation in Fort William

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “We are aware of the disruptive effect that anti-social behaviour has on our local communities, and we have been working with our partners, including the local authority, to tackle this issue in Fort William town centre.

“The local policing team have been monitoring the area and carrying out high-visibility patrols.

“The public can be assured we will take appropriate action where necessary.

“I would also urge parents and guardians to make sure they know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on individual tenants circumstances.

“However, anyone who has any concerns about their tenancy and repairs should contact the housing service.”