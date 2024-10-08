Inverness’ Victorian Market set to become the next hot gig venue as council approve plans

Inverness’s already popular Victorian Market is poised to become a hot new gig venue for the city.

With the two-year-old venue already attracting thousands of visitors every day, bosses applied for a tweak to the licence that could make a huge difference.

And now, the request for a premises licence “outside standard opening times” have been approved by Highland Council.

It means the market can now host events inside the food court including weddings, funerals and live performances.

What are the new plans?

The newly-granted application will see a licence for on-sale alcohol from 10am to 11pm and off-sale services from 10am to 10pm.

Off-licence Moonshine will be the sole provider of alcoholic refreshments for any events taking place in the new venue.

A trial run was branded a success by manager Cameron Macfarlane, bringing in new audiences into the city centre market.

Live music at the Victorian Market

The Market celebrates its 155th anniversary next year, and continues to be local success story for independent businesses and retailers.

The Victorian Market houses 30 businesses, with a wide variety of food, craft and gifts to entice visitors.

The P&J recently visited the Market, and found daily visitors are now stretching over 10,000.

It is hoped this latest development could see numbers rise even further.

Speaking at the council meeting, Mr Macfarlane said it was an ‘obvious’ and a ‘natural progression’ for the market to expand into.

In their report, the Licensing Standards Officer commented on the intention for the market expansion to “enrich the experience for locals and visitors to the local area alike”.

Victorian Market licence is ‘fantastic news’

Mr Macfarlane said: “A first-class food and now drink offering along with a mix of local retail owners is only going to enhance customer experience.

This will provide for us to work closely with our businesses to make best use of this opportunity to bring more events to the Market and ensure the Market continues to drive additional footfall to our City Centre.”

During the meeting, Inverness Councillor and Committee Chair Jackie Hendry reacted to the application.

She said: “The Victorian Market has been a huge success and we wish you further success in the future.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.