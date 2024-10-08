Inverness’ Victorian Market set to become the next hot gig venue as council approve plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness’ Victorian Market set to become the next hot gig venue as council approve plans

The Market could be utilised for weddings, funerals and live performances in the near future.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
The Victorian Market is a hotspot for independent businesses and retailers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Victorian Market is a hotspot for independent businesses and retailers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Inverness’s already popular Victorian Market is poised to become a hot new gig venue for the city.

With the two-year-old venue already attracting thousands of visitors every day, bosses applied for a tweak to the licence that could make a huge difference.

And now, the request for a premises licence “outside standard opening times” have been approved by Highland Council.

It means the market can now host events inside the food court including weddings, funerals and live performances.

The recently refurbished Victorian Market in Inverness continues to be successful. Image: Google Maps.

What are the new plans?

The newly-granted application will see a licence for on-sale alcohol from 10am to 11pm and off-sale services from 10am to 10pm.

Off-licence Moonshine will be the sole provider of alcoholic refreshments for any events taking place in the new venue.

A trial run was branded a success by manager Cameron Macfarlane, bringing in new audiences into the city centre market.

Victorian Market Manager Cameron Mcfarlane. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Live music at the Victorian Market

The Market celebrates its 155th anniversary next year, and continues to be local success story for independent businesses and retailers.

The Victorian Market houses 30 businesses, with a wide variety of food, craft and gifts to entice visitors.

The P&J recently visited the Market, and found daily visitors are now stretching over 10,000.

It is hoped this latest development could see numbers rise even further.

Speaking at the council meeting, Mr Macfarlane said it was an ‘obvious’ and a ‘natural progression’ for the market to expand into.

In their report, the Licensing Standards Officer commented on the intention for the market expansion to “enrich the experience for locals and visitors to the local area alike”.

Victorian Market licence is ‘fantastic news’

Mr Macfarlane said: “A first-class food and now drink offering along with a mix of local retail owners is only going to enhance customer experience.

This will provide for us to work closely with our businesses to make best use of this opportunity to bring more events to the Market and ensure the Market continues to drive additional footfall to our City Centre.”

During the meeting, Inverness Councillor and Committee Chair Jackie Hendry reacted to the application.

She said: “The Victorian Market has been a huge success and we wish you further success in the future.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation