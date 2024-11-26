News Gallery: Warm reception for Aberdeen’s winter graduates on day two The Press and Journal attends day two of Aberdeen University's winter graduation ceremony to capture the moment hundreds of students have waited years for. A graduate waves to family and friends from the stage at Elphinstone Hall. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Jamie Ross November 26 2024, 2:57 pm November 26 2024, 2:57 pm Share Gallery: Warm reception for Aberdeen’s winter graduates on day two Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6636854/photo-gallery-warm-reception-for-aberdeens-winter-graduates/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds more graduated today as the University of Aberdeen opened the doors of Elphinstone Hall to mark years of hard work carried out by its students. The school’s annual passing out ceremony got under way yesterday when our photographer Darrell Benns captured friends and family members braving the chill to cheer on their loved ones. And today, Darrell was again back Elphinstone Hall to photograph beaming graduates as they achieved degrees in subjects including oil and gas engineering, marine conservation, and medical imaging. Can you spot yourself or your loved ones in some of his images below? Gradates leave Elphinstone Hall with their degrees in hand. A family poses for Darrell Benns following the ceremony. All smiles following graduation. Friends celebrate following a successful ceremony. Smiling with joy, this graduate is snapped by Darrell. A man is captured candidly by Darrell following the ceremony at Elphinstone Hall. A graduate walks off the stage at Elphinstone Hall during the ceremony. Two graduates pose for a photograph together. Graduates look on as their peers make their way to and from the stage to receive their gongs. A graduate is hugged following their graduation. A graduate smiles as she makes her way off the stage at Elphinstone Hall. A man looks on as the graduation ceremony takes over Elphinstone Hall. Graduates make use of the university’s prop for a photograph. A graduate waves for the camera following her graduation. Friends smile for Darrell as they leave Elphinstone Hall. Two graduates are pictured making sure they’re looking their best for photographs. Graduates chat following the ceremony in Aberdeen. This graduate smiles for Darrell as he leaves Elphinstone Hall. A graduate grins while leaving the ceremony. A graduate takes part in the ceremony at Elphinstone Hall. Darrell captures a graduate leaving the stage. A graduate celebrates as he leaves the stage at Elphinstone Hall. A graduate on the stage at Elphinstone Hall. Friends and family take their own images at the graduation ceremony. Students wait to go inside for the winter graduation ceremony at Elphinstone Hall. Darrell captures an overview of what the stage looks like at Elphinstone Hall. A graduate celebrates his success. Another graduate looks up as he achieves his graduation goals. A family member takes a photograph of the stage at Elphinstone Hall. Thumbs up for this graduate. Another family member takes a shot of the stage at the winter graduation ceremony. A graduate waves to friends and family from the stage. Elphinstone Hall during the morning graduation ceremony today. A celebratory wave from this graduate in Aberdeen. A graduate gives Darrell a thumbs up. Two graduates make their way through the Aberdeen university campus. All smiles as they make their way towards Elphinstone Hall. This graduate decided to wear a kilt for his graduation this morning. A procession of students makes its way to Elphinstone Hall this morning. The graduation ceremony at Elphinstone Hall this morning.
