Former Ferryhill dental clinic transformed into new cafe

A former dental clinic has been transformed in a new cafe in Ferryhill.

Ferryhill Cafe opened its door just two weeks ago, and several locals have already taken a shine to the spot.

This is the first business that owner Mathew Miller – a former labourer – has started.

His father already runs Shelter Cafe in Old Aberdeen, and the 24-year-old hopes his own venture will be just as successful.

Located at 183A Crown Street, it takes over a unit once home to a dental laboratory.

The unit sat vacant for seven years.

New cafe opens in Ferryhill

Mathew said his cafe may seem tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Union Street, but that it’s an ideal alternative.

“It’s hard to compete with big chain cafes and we know that Ferryhill is dense with housing,” he said.

“The surrounding community has done a lot of my advertising for me, by popping the cafe in group chats and such.”

Ferryhill Café has a menu to suit all, whether it’s a hot drink, panini or a sweet treat.

“We buy our home bakes from a different kitchen – they’re really great. I think we have a lot of great options, at really reasonable prices,” he said.

“People seem to have really enjoyed the place so far.”

The cafe does not look that big from the outside, but looks can be deceiving.

Mathew said: “I wouldn’t want people to be put off if they saw the seats taken in the window. We’ve taken out a wall and have a big space at the back.

“It’s been a lot of work but I’m really pleased with how it came out. We have some really nice artwork from a family friend to brighten the place up too.

“My dad runs Shelter Cafe in Old Aberdeen, so it’s the second one in the family. Hopefully, it goes just as well.”

New cafe opens in former dental spot

Once home to Albyn Dental Laboratory, Mathew was treated to some reminders of the former owners.

“When I went down into the basement I noticed some cobwebs by the girders,” he explained.

“I went to knock them down with a brush and some fake teeth fell out!”

A former patient also came in looking for some help, despite the lab being closed seven years ago.

Mathew said: “There was an older gentleman who came in when we were making changes to the place and asked if I could help him with his false teeth.

“He was hard of hearing and was persistent about asking for help, but unfortunately, that’s out of my skill set.

“On the bright side though he did say that he liked what we had done with the place.”