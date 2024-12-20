WATCH: The Moray dad bringing Christmas joy with incredible lights display

A Moray dad has transformed his home into a festive lights display to raise money for charity.

Craig Ledicott, from Lhanbryde, started the display three years ago after he saw many families struggling as a result of the energy crisis.

Now, he spends months preparing the display with his partner Chloe and seven-year-old son to ensure every family has the chance to see some Christmas lights.

His 12 Woodview Crescent home has a 5,000-LED light display, which he has skilfully synchronised to music.

By using a unique touch pad positioned at the front of the garden, visitors can choose from up to 22 songs – ranging from Christmas classics to children’s TV programme theme tunes.

They can donate by cash or card and all proceeds go to Cash for Kids.

Craig, 34, said that he doesn’t have a background in creating lighting systems – but instead picked it up as a hobby.

The Christmas display started in 2021, when there was a major surge in energy prices.

Lights in Lhanbryde catching eyes this Christmas

“The first year I set it up was the year energy prices rose,” Craig explained.

“The logic behind it was that there’ll be many families that would be too scared to put their own lights up that year

“So I decided if I put on a display where they could see some lights, I could bring some joy.”

For the past three years, Craig has carried on the tradition and families from across Moray have come to see the lights.

“People are amazed by it,” he told the Press and Journal.

“A lot of people haven’t seen anything like this before.

“People are travelling a good half hour to come see it.”

Mr Ledicott noted the lighting was very “American-style” and that the trend only hit the UK around five years ago.

First Lhanbryde lights show took 10 months to organise

Craig said, with the support of his family, it takes him around a week to physically place everything.

However, to plan the whole show it takes much longer.

“To plan the whole show, including synchronising the lights with the music and programming it, it takes at least a couple of months.

“In 2021, when I first started, it took me a whole ten months from start to finish.”

‘I want every child to be able to open something on Christmas’

Last year, donations from people seeing the home raised £548 for Cash for Kids.

Craig and his family decided to continue to fundraise for the charity.

“I picked Cash for Kids because it’s for a good cause,” he said.

“I have a child myself. Seeing how other families struggle, I want every child to be able to open something this Christmas.”

The lights will continue to be on every evening between 5pm and 8pm, and the last day will be on December 24.