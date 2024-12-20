WATCH: The Moray dad bringing Christmas joy with incredible lights display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: The Moray dad bringing Christmas joy with incredible lights display

This is the third year Craig Ledicott has decked the halls at his home.

By Ena Saracevic

A Moray dad has transformed his home into a festive lights display to raise money for charity.

Craig Ledicott, from Lhanbryde, started the display three years ago after he saw many families struggling as a result of the energy crisis.

Now, he spends months preparing the display with his partner Chloe and seven-year-old son to ensure every family has the chance to see some Christmas lights.

His 12 Woodview Crescent home has a 5,000-LED light display, which he has skilfully synchronised to music.

By using a unique touch pad positioned at the front of the garden, visitors can choose from up to 22 songs – ranging from Christmas classics to children’s TV programme theme tunes.

They can donate by cash or card and all proceeds go to Cash for Kids.

Visitors can choose a song from the touch pad. Image: Craig Ledicott.

Craig, 34, said that he doesn’t have a background in creating lighting systems – but instead picked it up as a hobby.

The Christmas display started in 2021, when there was a major surge in energy prices.

Lights in Lhanbryde catching eyes this Christmas

“The first year I set it up was the year energy prices rose,” Craig explained.

“The logic behind it was that there’ll be many families that would be too scared to put their own lights up that year

“So I decided if I put on a display where they could see some lights, I could bring some joy.”

For the past three years, Craig has carried on the tradition and families from across Moray have come to see the lights.

Image: Craig Ledicott.

“People are amazed by it,” he told the Press and Journal.

“A lot of people haven’t seen anything like this before.

“People are travelling a good half hour to come see it.”

Mr Ledicott noted the lighting was very “American-style” and that the trend only hit the UK around five years ago.

First Lhanbryde lights show took 10 months to organise

Craig said, with the support of his family, it takes him around a week to physically place everything.

However, to plan the whole show it takes much longer.

“To plan the whole show, including synchronising the lights with the music and programming it, it takes at least a couple of months.

“In 2021, when I first started, it took me a whole ten months from start to finish.”

Image: Craig Ledicott.

‘I want every child to be able to open something on Christmas’

Last year, donations from people seeing the home raised £548 for Cash for Kids.

Craig and his family decided to continue to fundraise for the charity.

“I picked Cash for Kids because it’s for a good cause,” he said.

“I have a child myself. Seeing how other families struggle, I want every child to be able to open something this Christmas.”

The lights will continue to be on every evening between 5pm and 8pm, and the last day will be on December 24.

Conversation