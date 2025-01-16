Eight-and-a-half inch lock knife in man’s underwear was for ‘protection’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight-and-a-half inch lock knife in man’s underwear was for ‘protection’

It is the second time police have caught Joshua Sykes carrying a knife on the streets of Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
Joshua Sykes appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who had an eight-and-a-half inch lock knife concealed in his underwear was carrying it for “protection”, a court has heard.

Joshua Sykes told police who found the weapon that he had it due to drugs debts, adding that the officers would “not understand”.

It was the second time in three months that Sykes had been caught carrying a weapon on the streets of Inverness.

Sykes, 25, appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two charges of having a knife in a public place.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that it was around 3pm on September 9 last year when police spotted Sykes on Railway Terrace in Inverness, walking in the direction of Longman Road.

Knife-carrying man seemed ‘under the influence’

She said: “They had cause to speak to him and formed the view he was under the influence.

“They also noted that he was fidgeting with the waistband of his trousers.”

Sykes was then searched by the officers.

“On searching the waistband on his trousers they observed a knife secreted in the front of his underwear with the clip to the outside and the blade stowed within the handle against the accused body.”

Further investigation found the item to be a lock knife measuring eight-and-a-half inches when fully extended, with a blade of four-and-a-half inches.

The discovery came less than three months after Sykes had been searched by police on Old Town Road, Inverness, and found to be carrying a “black handled kitchen knife with a blade approximately five inches long”.

Man had knife for ‘protection’

When questioned by officers Sykes said: “I was carrying them for my own protection, yous would not understand, I have drugs debts.”

Ms Duffy-Welsh asked Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald to order the forfeiture of the weapons.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Sykes, asked the sheriff to call for a presentencing report on her client, who is currently remanded in relation to the charges.

Sheriff MacDonald ordered the production of a criminal justice social work report and continued consideration of the motion for forfeiture of the knives until the next calling of the case.

She remanded Sykes, whose address was given as a prisoner in Kilmarnock, in the meantime.