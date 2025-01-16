Rangers v Fraserburgh: Kieran Simpson on first Scottish Cup goal, Mark Cowie on players’ loyalty and Broch fan’s bucket-list game

Kieran Simpson describes his first Scottish Cup goal as lucky – but is delighted with what it has led to for Fraserburgh.

The defender struck for the first time in the national competition when he netted the Broch’s second in their 2-0 victory against Annan Athletic in the third round in November.

That win secured a dream date with Rangers at Ibrox in round four on Sunday (2.15pm kick-off).

Ahead of facing the Gers, Simpson – who is closing in on 200 Fraserburgh appearances – said: “It was my first Scottish Cup goal and I suppose it was a good time to get it.

“I certainly won’t forget it, given that it helped us get a game against Rangers.

“It was a lucky header against Annan – I think the goalkeeper should have saved it.

“I think it probably is as good a result as we’ve had in a one-off game like that. We beat Stranraer a couple of years ago, but Annan being in League One are the highest in the pyramid that we’ve beaten.

“If we get anyone at Bellslea, we always believe we have a chance and we were fairly confident going into the game, so it was great we managed to do it.”

Dons experience can help Simpson

As he prepares to face Rangers and attackers like Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny, who have been in fine form, Simpson is taking encouragement from a meeting with Aberdeen last season.

Fraserburgh played the Dons at Pittodrie in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield, with Simpson helping to shut out strikers Pape Gueye and Ester Sokler in a 2-2 draw before the Reds prevailed on penalties.

The 24-year-old added: “We played Aberdeen last season, and it was Pape Gueye and Ester Sokler upfront – and they’re two of Aberdeen’s main strikers now.

“We coped well enough that night. I like a challenge and don’t really let who we’re coming up against bother me too much.

“There will be a bit of nerves before the game on Sunday, but that’s natural.

“You’ve got to believe in your own ability and give it your best shot.

“I think personally it will help having played against Gueye and Sokler, but at the same time, Rangers’ strikers will be different to them. We’ll try to deal with them as best we can on the day.”

Simpson missed 2018 Fraserburgh v Rangers tie due to loan club training session

Fraserburgh previously faced Rangers seven years ago in the Scottish Cup, and although he was with the Broch at the time Simpson – who made his debut a couple of weeks after the tie – revealed he missed out on watching the memorable encounter which the Gers won 3-0.

He said: “I wasn’t at the game in 2018 – I was on loan with Bridge of Don Thistle and we were training that night, so I was at training!

“Fraserburgh got in contact with the manager Lewis Muirhead to ask if it was OK if I came to the game to experience it, but my manager said no so I was training.

“At the time it didn’t really bother me, because I was young and trying to impress in the Juniors, so I just got on with it.

“Looking back now I wish I had been at the game, but in the long run that loan spell did me a lot of good, so I can’t complain.

“I’ve always hoped we might get another chance at a game like this. Every season when you start in round one, you take it one game at a time, but you do always think about getting into the fourth round to have a chance of getting the big draw.

“Some of the boys have had it before and I’m grateful for the opportunity to experience it this time.”

Cup upset would be extra-special

In many quarters Fraserburgh will be given no chance of causing a cup upset against Rangers – with some bookmakers pricing them at 80/1 to win at Ibrox.

For Simpson, taking the scalp of the Gers would be particularly sweet.

He explained: “ I’m a Celtic supporter. To get a win and cause a shock as big as that would be unbelievable, but as a Celtic supporter, it would be that little bit more special.”

Mark Cowie: Loyalty of Fraserburgh players rewarded

Manager Mark Cowie believes Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie against Rangers is a great reward for his players who have been loyal to Fraserburgh.

The Broch take on the Gers at Ibrox this weekend in the fourth round of the national tournament.

Bellslea boss Cowie reckons some of his charges could have received greater financial remuneration if they had plied their trade elsewhere, but also thinks having the opportunity to be involved in a game like Sunday’s is priceless.

Cowie said: “I think there are plenty of players at our club now and also in the past who could have moved elsewhere and earned more money.

“But Fraserburgh’s been lucky over many years to have a lot of loyal players who want to play for the club.

“Until you come to the club, I don’t think you realise what the club is about – the finances aren’t at the level of some other clubs, but I don’t think there are many clubs like us at this level with the environment we create and the way we look after players.

“With testimonials, cup ties like this one, cup finals we’ve won, that’s what we try to give back to players when they sign a contract with us.”

Asking questions of Gers

Fraserburgh face a tough task on Sunday as they try to bridge the gap from the Breedon Highland League to the Premiership.

Many will expect the Broch to be penned in by Rangers, however, Cowie feels it’s important they carry some sort of threat.

He added: “It will be difficult because we’re playing against one of the best sides in the country.

“It’s a fine line. We don’t want to go there and not pose a threat – we feel we need to have some kind of threat.

“James Duthie (assistant manager) has said we’d rather get beat 9-2 than lose 3-0 or 4-0 and not have a shot on goal.

“We want to carry a threat, but at the same time we’re up against some of the best players in the country and we’ll need to be defensively solid.

“Our aim is to try to show people how good we can be as a team.

“I know the players we’ve got at the club and how good they are – this is an opportunity for all the players to put on a performance that shows what they’re capable of.

“They might not get the opportunity again, so they need to grasp it and put in a performance which shows we’re a good club and they’re a good group of players.

“My message to them will be to be brave, play with confidence and go from there.

“We’re going to try to enjoy it, but it’s important we try to compete as well.”

Football has been a shining light for MS-suffering Fraserburgh fan during dark days

Following Fraserburgh has helped to lift Barry Walker’s spirits during some difficult times and he says their Scottish Cup clash with Rangers is a dream come true.

Although the Broch – who he has been following regularly since the early 90s – will always be Walker’s number one, he is also a Gers fan.

In 2020, the 44-year-old, who is bus bookings coordinator for the Fraserburgh FC Supporters’ Club, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Since then following Fraserburgh has helped Walker deal with his difficult diagnosis.

He said: “It was a massive shock to me at the time being diagnosed with MS.

“Since then football has really lifted my spirits. Alex Mair (Fraserburgh coach), who I’ve known for a long time, takes me to Aberdeen for appointments and has been very supportive.

“My family and friends have been really supportive as well, which has meant a lot.

“I’ve been lucky over the years to see Fraserburgh winning things and I’ve witnessed a lot of great moments.

“This game is a great occasion and personally it will be great to see my two teams playing each other.

“I’m a Rangers fan, but Fraserburgh will always be my number one.

“We had the game at Bellslea seven years ago and to now see Fraserburgh playing at Ibrox was something I’ve dreamt about. It was on my bucket list, but I could never have expected it to happen.

“Hopefully Fraserburgh can do themselves proud, and with the squad we’ve got, I think they’re certainly capable of that.”

Busy time for bus booker

Walker has held a number of positions, including co-chairman, within Fraserburgh’s supporters’ club during his 13-year involvement with the group – who have around 260 members.

After the draw for the fourth round sent the Broch to Ibrox, he has been busier than ever organising buses for Sunday’s game.

He added: “After the draw my phone was pretty busy. I started taking bookings for this game on the way home from the Brechin game before Christmas (December 21).

“As a supporters’ club ,we’re sending three buses on Sunday for our members and we’ve taken more than 150 bookings.

“Other people are running buses as well, which is good because it helps as many people as possible get to the game.”