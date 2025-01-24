Storm Eowyn: Power cut chaos as West Coast homeowners could go without until Monday

Homes on the West Coast could be without power until Monday as a a result of the damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

SSEN have said that despite their engineers’ best efforts it could be late into the evening before some power is returned to all properties.

The high winds brought by the storm have caused power cuts across the north and north, but the west of the country’s network has been particularly badly hit.

Thousands of homes have been plunged into darkness, many after hours of flickering lights.

And high winds are to continue for much of the weekend, hampering repair efforts and putting further homes at risk.

A from SSEN to its customer reads: “We are sorry for the ongoing power cuts due to Storm Eowyn.

“For customers in the Argyll and West of Scotland area, despite the engineers’ best efforts to restore power, due to the damage to the network, you may be without power until Monday evening.

“For all other areas we are aiming to have all supplies restored by 10pm on Sunday evening.”

Storm Eowyn results in 1000s of homes losing power

Homes all across the north of Scotland are without power this evening.

On Islay, 2,965 households are without electricity, with most of the island affected by the outages.

The Isle of Arran is also affected, with 1,537 customers without power.

Campbeltown is also experiencing a large outage which stretches all the way north until Lochgilphead.

Communities on the A92 coastal road have been hit by a power cut that is affecting the area between Stonehaven and Inverbervie.

Balhalgardy, outside of Inverurie, is also facing power cuts, which could last until tomorrow evening.

Almost 300 properties, including those in Kinneff and Catterline, could be without power until 10pm on Sunday.

An estimated 180 households are also experiencing a loss of power in the AB13 and AB15 postcode areas.

Engineers are en route to try and restore power to those affected, which includes homes in Hazlehead and Bieldside.

More than 150 more homes are without power across Alford, Strathdon, Crathie and Kintore. No estimated time has been shared for these issues to be fixed.

In the Highlands, more than 200 customers have lost power in the Edderton area near Tain. This should be resolved by 10pm.