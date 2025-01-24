Storm Eowyn: Power cut chaos as West Coast homeowners could go without until Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Storm Eowyn: Power cut chaos as West Coast homeowners could go without until Monday

Storm Eowyn has resulted in 1000s of homes going without power this evening.

By Jamie Sinclair
SSEN says some homes may be without power until Monday evening. Image: PA
SSEN says some homes may be without power until Monday evening. Image: PA

Homes on the West Coast could be without power until Monday as a a result of the damage caused by Storm Eowyn.

SSEN have said that despite their engineers’ best efforts it could be late into the evening before some power is returned to all properties.

The high winds brought by the storm have caused power cuts across the north and north, but the west of the country’s network has been particularly badly hit.

Thousands of homes have been plunged into darkness, many after hours of flickering lights.

And high winds are to continue for much of the weekend, hampering repair efforts and putting further homes at risk.

A from SSEN to its customer reads: “We are sorry for the ongoing power cuts due to Storm Eowyn.

“For customers in the Argyll and West of Scotland area, despite the engineers’ best efforts to restore power, due to the damage to the network, you may be without power until Monday evening.

“For all other areas we are aiming to have all supplies restored by 10pm on Sunday evening.”

Storm Eowyn results in 1000s of homes losing power

Homes all across the north of Scotland are without power this evening.

On Islay, 2,965 households are without electricity, with most of the island affected by the outages.

The Isle of Arran is also affected, with 1,537 customers without power.

Campbeltown is also experiencing a large outage which stretches all the way north until Lochgilphead.

Communities on the A92 coastal road have been hit by a power cut that is affecting the area between Stonehaven and Inverbervie.

Balhalgardy, outside of Inverurie, is also facing power cuts, which could last until tomorrow evening.

Almost 300 properties, including those in Kinneff and Catterline, could be without power until 10pm on Sunday.

An estimated 180 households are also experiencing a loss of power in the AB13 and AB15 postcode areas.

Engineers are en route to try and restore power to those affected, which includes homes in Hazlehead and Bieldside.

More than 150 more homes are without power across Alford, Strathdon, Crathie and Kintore. No estimated time has been shared for these issues to be fixed.

In the Highlands, more than 200 customers have lost power in the Edderton area near Tain. This should be resolved by 10pm.

Conversation