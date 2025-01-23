‘Do not travel’ warning as ScotRail cancels ALL Friday trains ahead of Storm Eowyn

ScotRail have cancelled all train services on Friday with Storm Eowyn set to batter Scotland’s north and north-east.

The rail travel provider has halted all planned nationwide services, confirming that “it will not be safe” to operate with the forecasted weather conditions.

Floodgates across the north and north-east are also to be closed, with major travel disruption expected.

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for Friday and Saturday as the region is expected to be hit with 80mph winds and snow.

Residents in coastal communities such as Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, are braced to see the worst of the conditions.

Residents in these areas have been strongly urged not to travel under any circumstance.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The Met Office weather warnings for very high winds across the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended on Friday.

“We recognise the impact that the withdrawal of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers – and this is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety during the severe weather.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out once the worst of the weather passes, to carry out safety checks and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds with the latest travel advice, and customers should check for further updates before they attempt to travel on Saturday morning.”

Stay away from the sea during Storm Eowyn

Meanwhile, the Met Office and Traffic Scotland have reported the conditions are likely to cause disruption to road, air and ferry travel.

There will also be no LNER trains operating towards and from Inverness and Aberdeen from 11am on Friday.

NorthLink Ferries have issued advanced warning of disruption to their services between this Friday and the following Tuesday.

The RNLI has urged the public to stay safe and water safety lead for Scotland Michael Avril has said: ‘Storm Eowyn is set to bring potentially dangerous and uncertain conditions so we’re asking the public to stay vigilant.

“If you plan to visit the coast, the RNLI advises that you stay a safe distance from the water. Conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea.

“It is not worth risking your life.”

Loganair has reacted to the incoming weather warning by allowing customers to change the date of their flight without charge.

A number of Stagecoach services are expected to be cancelled in the run-up to the storm.

BBC Scotland weather presenter Judith Ralston posted: “This is one major storm.

“I’ve not seen anything like it in my career. Please please keep up to date with the Met Office warnings. There are numerous out right now including an Amber high wind.”

You can see a full list of weather warnings and the areas they affect here.