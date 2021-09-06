Police close Aberdeen street after two vehicle crash

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash on Caroline Place.

Police received reports of the crash at around 1.20pm, subsequently closing the road just before Hutcheon Street.

As a result, one woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Traffic was delayed as a result of the crash with cars being diverted down Rosemount Terrace.

Caroline Place❗️ Police have ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ a small section of Caroline Place just before Hutcheon Street traffic due to an incident . Delays around the area.@originalfm @AberdeenCC @PolScotRoadsNE @StagecoachBBird @FirstAberdeen pic.twitter.com/9yxL9UpdSz — Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) September 6, 2021

A Police spokesman said: “Around 1.20pm on Monday, 6 September, 2021, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Caroline Place, Aberdeen.

“One woman is being taken to hospital for treatment and recovery has been arranged. Emergency services remain at the scene.”