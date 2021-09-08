First dose Covid jags to be made available at Tour of Britain finale

NHS Grampian teams will be poised to administer Covid jabs at the Tour of Britain finale in Aberdeen.

Health workers will be at the special activity village due to be set up for the event in the Queens Links and Beach Esplanade area.

Large crowds are expected on Sunday to witness pro cyclists power to the line in the final stage of the Tour of Britain race.

We are delighted to announce that the vaccination team will be at the The Tour Of Britain Activity Village at Queens… Posted by NHS Grampian on Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Now it has been confirmed people will be able to pick up Covid jags at drop-in sessions while attending the event.

NHS Grampian will be administering first doses for anyone over 16 years old between 10.30am and 4pm on Sunday.