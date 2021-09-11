Pet portraits: A gallery of the North-East’s cutest pets By David Bradley September 11, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 11, 2021, 11:30 am This is Chase my 2 year old Golden Retriever with 6 year old Rabbit Little Dipper. Put your pet to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area. Details for entry are at the end of the gallery below. This week our winners are all very well behaved! Well done to Billie Mackay for posing up this lovely pack of puppers! Our winners! From left to right are Nessie, Lola, Emmy and Vinny, and front, Caley, Bear and Finch, owned by Billie Mackay, of Perthshire, where this picture was taken. Meet one-year-old cavapoo Winnie who loves to pick up a pine cone or five while on walks in Aberdeen with owner Lorna Dalgarno. Claire Johnston, from Cults, sent this pic of cute little Teddi, who is 14 weeks old. Henry Thomson’s cairn terrier Molly enjoys her daily visit to Duthie Park, while on holiday in Aberdeen Debbie McRitchie’s Romania rescue Dely is always smiling <br />on his walks around Inverurie. Tucker, owned by Beatrice in Stornoway, likes a swim. Jen Whiting’s one-and-a-half-year-old sprocker spaniel, Harlow, loves to play in their Inverness garden. Helen Duncan’s nine-month-old cockapoo Ben is only too happy to pose for a picture at home in Fraserburgh. Fox red Lab Russ lives with the Shaw family in Hatton of Fintray. Lexi loves a walk along Embo beach. Thanks to Fiona McLennan, from Forres, for sending in the pic Wolfie lives in Edinburgh with his family – Shona, Neil, Brett and Lucy Forrest. Claire Batty’s pets, Chase, the two-year-old golden retriever, and six-year-old rabbit Little Dipper, photographed in her kitchen in Fraserburgh. Pamela Tosh and Emma-Louise Seddon’s pet pooch Isla is enjoying a scenic walk in Poolewe, near Gairloch. Lesley Fraser, from Longside, enjoys walks in Aden Park, Mintlaw, with four-year-old Glen. Martin Willox’s four-legged friend Bella the cockapoo pictured at Aberdour beach. Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement? Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close