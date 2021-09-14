A further 21 people have died from Covid-19 in Scotland as booster jabs set to be rolled-out

Data released from the Scottish Government has revealed that another 21 people have died from coronavirus in last 24 hours, including one in the Highlands.

A total of 8,263 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have now died in Scotland.

Positive cases across the country continue to be high with 312 reported in NHS Grampian and 135 in NHS Highlands.

The total number of positive cases recorded in Grampian since the start of the month is over 5,100.

While cases still remain high with Scotland recording 3,375 in the past 24 hours, the rolling seven-day average is dropping.

The number of people in hospital is currently 1,064, an increase of 16 since yesterday, which is the highest level since February 24.

In Grampian, 62 people are in hospital with Covid while in Highlands that figure is 31.

People currently receiving treatment in intensive case is also the highest in seven months with 89.

Booster jabs to be made available

Following advice from the JCVI, the government will also roll-out booster shots for anyone over 50 provided six months have passed since their initial two doses.

Booster jabs will also be made available to any frontline and care workers as well as anyone deemed at high risk.

Care home residents will be offered both flu and Covid booster vaccines from next week.

In terms of vaccines, 4,144,904 people have now received a first dose of vaccine which covers over 90% of the over-16 population in Scotland.

Second doses currently stand at 3,788,551 which covers over 83% of the eligible population.

NHS Highlands has administered over 230,000 second doses to over-18s covering over 87.5% of the population.

Grampian has administered over 400,000 meaning close to 84.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.